XPO Logistics executive to speak on heavy vehicle decarbonisation at IMHX 2022

XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of freight transportation services, today announced that Dr Nicholas Head, environmental and sustainability lead – UK and Ireland, will be a featured speaker at the IMHX 2022 exhibition in Birmingham.
Dr Head will join other experts in discussing “Heavy vehicle decarbonisation: the importance of collaboration in addressing this large systemic challenge” at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on 6 September at 2:30 pm.
IMHX 2022 returns to the NEC as an essential meeting place for the intralogistics industry to do business, bringing together professionals involved in the handling, movement and transportation of goods throughout the supply chain. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with hundreds of suppliers of equipment, technologies and services.
XPO provides technology-enabled transport solutions for customers across a range of sectors in Europe, including consumer, trade and industrial goods, food and beverages, and e-commerce, as well as the Tour de France and other world-class events.