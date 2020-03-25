EVs zap ahead of supercars

New research reveals that electric vehicles (EVs) are now zapping ahead of supercars in popularity for driving experiences.
The data collected by DrivingExperience.com shows that bookings for EV experiences, which are available as a 10-month gift voucher, grew by 34 per cent in 2019 compared to the previous year. Tesla experiences led the charge recording a 46 per cent growth over the same period.
Meanwhile, overall supercar bookings, which include Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, Aston Martins, Porsches and more, also rose but at a slower rate of 24 per cent.
Alex MacGregor at www.drivingexperience.com commented: “The growth in popularity of EV driving experiences means that more-and-more Brits are driving electric for the first time, but it’s on a race track not the open road!”
While the EV driving experiences with DrivingExperience.com are purely for the race circuit, they follow, albeit not yet at the same rate, the growing popularity of EVs among the car buying public.
Indeed, figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the trade association for the UK motor industry, show that battery electric vehicles sales rocketed by 243 per cent year-to-date.
Alex added: “It’s interesting to see that Brits are increasingly switched on to EVs, whether that’s taking one for a blast around a circuit or as their next vehicle purchase.
“However, while there’s no doubt that most of us will own an electric vehicle in the future, driving one on a race track provides motorists the opportunity to experience the pinnacle of EV technology, which might persuade them to buy electric when replacing their current model.”