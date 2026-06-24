EV Repairs Cost 19% More Than Petrol and Diesel Cars

Electric vehicle (EV) accident repairs continue to cost more and take longer than repairs for petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles, according to new research from accident aftercare specialist AX.
The company’s new AX Repair Index highlights the growing challenges facing the UK’s expanding electric vehicle parc, revealing that EV repairs following non-fault accidents are, on average, 19.2% more expensive than repairs for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Repair times are also longer, with electric vehicles spending 8.7% more time in workshops.
Drawing on data from more than 40,000 accidents handled annually across AX’s nationwide repair network, the AX Repair Index compares repair costs and repair durations for electric vehicles against petrol, diesel and hybrid models.
Using ICE vehicles as a baseline score of 100, the index measures the overall repair burden created by repair costs and workshop time. Electric vehicles recorded an AX Repair Index score of 114, demonstrating a significantly higher repair burden than conventional vehicles.
Over the past 12 months, the average repair cost for an electric vehicle reached £6,363, compared with £5,338 for ICE vehicles. Meanwhile, EV repairs took an average of 25 days to complete, compared with 23 days for combustion-powered vehicles.
Although electric vehicles are mechanically simpler than many traditional cars, the analysis suggests they still create greater demands on the accident repair sector. Factors such as higher parts costs, specialist repair requirements and mandatory calibration procedures can increase both repair complexity and expense.
The findings come as electric vehicle adoption continues to accelerate across the UK. According to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), more than 473,000 battery electric vehicles were registered during 2025, representing a 23.9% increase year-on-year. EVs accounted for 23.4% of all new car registrations, reinforcing the UK’s position as one of Europe’s largest electric vehicle markets.
Scott Hamilton-Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer of AX, said: “The growth of electric vehicles is creating new opportunities and challenges for the accident repair sector. While the gap between EV and ICE repairs is narrowing as repairers gain experience and technology improves, our AX Repair Index shows that electric vehicles still place a greater overall burden on the repair process. This is partly due to more costly EV parts and because they usually require calibration even for small repairs.
“What’s important is that the industry continues investing in skills, equipment and repair capability. We have worked closely with our partners and 99% of our repair network is now accredited to work on electric vehicles, ensuring drivers receive the same high standards of service regardless of powertrain type.
We support the move to a predominantly EV car parc and our EV-for-EV guarantee has been hugely popular. As EV adoption grows, delivering a smooth customer journey will be essential for fleets, insurers and motorists alike.”
EV Repair Cost and Duration Comparison
Electric vehicles recorded an average repair cost of £6,363, compared with £5,338 for ICE vehicles, a difference of 19.2%. Repair durations averaged 25 days for EVs and 23 days for ICE vehicles, representing an 8.7% increase.
The AX Repair Index has been developed to provide a transparent benchmark for tracking how repair trends evolve as more UK motorists switch to electric vehicles. The latest findings build on AX’s previous EV Battery Longevity & Post-Accident Outcomes report, which examined the growing importance of battery diagnostics, battery health assessments and specialist EV repair processes.
As the UK’s electric vehicle market continues to expand, investment in technician training, specialist equipment and EV repair capabilities will remain critical to ensuring efficient repairs and positive customer outcomes for motorists, insurers and fleet operators.