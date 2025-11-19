New Renault Trafic Van E-Tech electric

Six months after its first appearance in Birmingham, Renault has officially revealed the production version of the Trafic Van E-Tech Electric, the first in a new generation of compact, all-electric light commercial vehicles. Building on more than four decades of success, the latest Trafic ushers in a major shift for fleet and business users looking to electrify without compromise.
A Strong Legacy Evolved for the Electric Age
Since its 1980 debut, the Renault Trafic has sold over 2.5 million units across three generations, becoming one of Europe’s most recognisable medium vans. The fourth-generation model retains the practicality and versatility that made it a favourite, but now delivers these strengths in a fully electric package built for low-emission cities and efficiency-focused fleets.
Optimised Dimensions on a New EV Platform
The Trafic Van E-Tech Electric is built on a completely new “skateboard” EV platform designed to maximise load space and manoeuvrability. With a minimal front overhang and rear-mounted powertrain, the van achieves exceptional agility, including a turning circle comparable to the Renault Clio at just 10.3 metres—ideal for urban deliveries and tight depot yards.
Two body lengths will be available.
- L1 model: 4.87 metres long, 5.1m³ load capacity
- L2 model: 5.27 metres long, 5.8m³ load capacity
Both variants feature wide side and rear doors capable of accommodating Euro pallets, while an overall height of 1.90 metres ensures access to most multi-storey and underground car parks—a practical advantage for trades and last-mile operators.
A Modern, High-Tech and Aerodynamic Design
Renault has given the new Trafic a fresh, futuristic appearance. Its one-box profile, visor-like windscreen, and distinctive front light strip create a modern identity that aligns with Renault’s growing E-Tech family. A backlit badge and sleek DRLs complete the signature look, giving the van presence without sacrificing practicality.
A blend of body-coloured surfaces and durable black grained plastics communicates both modernity and robustness. Laser-etched textures, seen on the bumper and side cladding, mirror design details from Renault’s electric passenger car lineup.
At the rear, the Trafic becomes the first Renault LCV to feature a sculpted 3D light signature, adding refinement to its working-vehicle roots.
A Spacious, Functional and Tech-Focused Cabin
Inside, the cockpit has been redesigned around a bold, tubular dashboard stretching across the width of the cabin. A 10-inch digital cluster and 12-inch central touchscreen—angled towards the driver—anchor the modern, high-tech environment.
Business users will appreciate the abundance of storage options, including:
- multiple dashboard recesses
- a deep passenger-side shelf
- twin-level door pockets
- hidden storage beneath the windscreen line
In several areas, Renault incorporates recycled materials, including fabrics made using 50% recycled fibres and cabin components containing plant-based fibres.
Eco-Design and Sustainability
The Trafic Van E-Tech Electric contains more than 23% recycled materials by weight—including the battery—putting it close to the levels seen in Renault’s best-performing EVs. Over 40kg of recycled plastics are used within the vehicle, far above the European LCV market average.
Two Battery Choices for Different Work Cycles
Renault will offer two battery options to meet the needs of different operators:
- Long-range NMC battery: up to 450 km WLTP, available from launch
- Urban LFP battery: around 350 km WLTP, using cobalt- and nickel-free chemistry, available later
All battery cells are produced in Europe, while assembly takes place at Renault’s Sandouville plant in France.
800V Ultra-Fast Charging
In a first for Renault, the Trafic Van E-Tech Electric uses 800V electrical architecture, enabling rapid DC charging from 15% to 80% in around 20 minutes, adding roughly 260 km of range. This will be a key benefit for fleets operating on tight schedules.
Capability: A Powerful Electric Motor and Strong Work Credentials
A new 150kW motor (345Nm torque) ensures strong performance even when fully loaded. Renault expects a towing capacity of 2 tonnes and a payload of 1.25 tonnes, pending homologation—figures that will position the Trafic among the most capable electric vans in its class.
Advanced V2X Technology
V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) allows users to power external devices such as tools or laptops directly from the van, while V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) capability means the vehicle will eventually be able to return energy to the grid—supporting smart charging and fleet energy strategies.
Built in France with Extensive Conversion Options
The Trafic Van E-Tech Electric is produced alongside ICE Trafic models at Renault’s Sandouville plant. Many popular conversions—tippers, dropsides, Luton boxes and more—will be completed on-site, with support from Renault’s dedicated customisation arm, Qstomize, and 300 Pro+ approved bodybuilders across Europe.
A Software-Defined Vehicle: Constantly Improving
The new Trafic is Renault’s latest Software Defined Vehicle (SDV), replacing dozens of separate ECUs with a single powerful central computer. This allows continuous over-the-air updates, improvements and optional feature additions—much like smartphone updates.
Renault’s new CAR OS, based on Android Automotive, supports advanced integrations, remote personalisation and fleet-specific applications such as:
- route planning based on vehicle size and load
- tailored charging recommendations
- integration with fleet management software
- delivery apps with real-time driver updates
Features such as 360° cameras, climate control upgrades and even multimedia options can be activated remotely.
Predictive Maintenance and Improved Uptime
Enhanced remote diagnostics and AI-supported predictive maintenance mean fleet managers can track component wear, plan repairs earlier and minimise downtime. This technology also boosts vehicle resale values, as the van remains continually updated throughout its life.
Enhanced Onboard Experience
The new OpenR multimedia system, Google built-in, and access to more than 100 apps—including Vivaldi browser, EasyPark and video streaming—create a more comfortable experience for drivers spending long hours on the road.
Safety First: Intelligent Support Systems
Renault’s ‘Human First’ safety programme has been integrated throughout the new Trafic. A Safety Coach assesses driving behaviour using vehicle sensors and AI, giving drivers a score out of 100 after each journey. A real-time Safety Monitor also displays ongoing driving performance, encouraging safer habits.
Smart Connectivity with My Renault App
Remote locking, charge scheduling, preconditioning, range tracking and maintenance alerts can all be controlled via the My Renault app, easing day-to-day management for both drivers and fleet operators.
Digital Personalisation for Converted Vehicles
A new version of the Convertor Companion app allows emergency services, refrigeration operators and bodybuilders to manage conversion systems directly from the 12-inch multimedia screen. A new driver identification system—using QR codes rather than physical badges—simplifies fleet management.