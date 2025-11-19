The Kia PV5 Chassis Cab unveiled at SOLUTRANS 2025

Kia has unveiled the new PV5 Chassis Cab at SOLUTRANS 2025 in Lyon, marking a major step in the brand’s Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) strategy and its growing footprint in the European light commercial vehicle sector. As Kia’s first fully electric, purpose-built chassis cab, the PV5 brings modular flexibility, strong payload capability and advanced connectivity designed specifically for professional users. The PV5 Chassis Cab sits on Kia’s dedicated E-GMP.S (Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service), engineered from the ground up for electrification, conversion readiness and urban efficiency. Despite measuring under five metres, the model delivers up to 1,005kg of payload and as much as eight cubic metres of cargo space in High Box configuration — matching the capacity of larger D-segment vans while offering compact manoeuvrability and a tight 5.5-metre turning radius.
Marc Hedrich, President and CEO of Kia Europe, said: “The launch of the PV5 Chassis Cab underscores our commitment to redefining what a light commercial vehicle can be. It combines compact efficiency with the carrying capacity of larger vans to offer customers across Europe a responsible, flexible solution for daily operations.”
The Chassis Cab is the most adaptable PV5 variant to date. Developed alongside leading European bodybuilders, it supports a wide range of conversions including Dropside bodies for construction, Tippers for municipal work, Box Vans for e-commerce logistics and Refrigerated Vans for temperature-controlled deliveries. Kia is also demonstrating its real-world potential at SOLUTRANS with a converted food truck serving speciality coffee and Lyon’s famous brioches aux pralines roses.
Sjoerd Knipping, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Europe, said the collaboration was key to the model’s development: “We worked closely with converters, fleet managers and businesses to make the Kia PV5 Chassis Cab a foundation for all possibilities. It allows customers to create the utility vehicle they need today while being ready for tomorrow’s demands.”
Kia will offer the PV5 Chassis Cab with a choice of two batteries. A 51.5kWh unit is available at launch, with a long-range 71.2kWh version joining the line-up in 2026. While range varies depending on conversion type, Kia highlights the recently launched L2H1 Cargo, which achieves up to 297km on the standard battery and up to 416km on the long-range battery (WLTP).
Fast charging capability is built in, with 10–80% top-ups in around 30 minutes via 150kW DC charging. AC charging at 22kW will also be added. To maximise safety and structural integrity, the PV5 incorporates a robust dual-annular steel exoskeleton and rear underrun protection device, supported by a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including Smart Cruise Control, Lane Following Assist 2 with Hands-On Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist.
The PV5 also benefits from Kia’s industry-leading seven-year/150,000km warranty, extendable to 260,000km, with its battery covered for eight years.
Alongside the PV5 launch, Kia has introduced its Business Solutions Ecosystem — a comprehensive set of tools and services aimed at simplifying fleet management, improving efficiency and supporting the transition to electrified fleets. It is built around four core pillars: DRIVE, CHARGE, CONNECT, and WORK, creating an integrated, end-to-end business environment.
Pablo Martinez Masip, Vice President Product and Marketing at Kia Europe, said: “The Kia Business Solutions Ecosystem extends far beyond the vehicle. It connects every touchpoint, from purchase to charging and digital insights, helping businesses manage their fleets more intelligently.”
At the heart of DRIVE is Kia’s Android Automotive-powered infotainment system, offering an always-connected interface with AI assistant features, OTA updates, dynamic mapping and future compatibility with the PLEOS App Market. A large 12.9-inch touchscreen enables drivers to manage profiles and daily tasks with minimal distraction.
To minimise downtime, Kia Drive for Business provides rental and replacement vehicles across more than 150 locations in eight European markets. Fleets can book vehicles online for daily or monthly use, allowing flexible scaling during peaks or downtime.
Kia Charge Business provides access to more than one million charging points across over 30 European countries, including AC, DC and high-power chargers. Public charging will use Deftpower’s SaaS platform, offering seamless integration and flexible subscription packages tailored to different usage needs.
Kia also supports home and depot charging infrastructure through its Europe-wide installation partners, ensuring reliable, low-downtime charging during off-shift hours.
Under CONNECT, Kia Connect provides the Kia | PLEOS Fleet platform and Fleet API services. This multi-brand fleet management system requires no additional hardware and is available via monthly subscription. It offers reporting, routing, charging insights, maintenance planning, safety monitoring and compliance tools.
A fleet manager-specific interface will launch in 2026, while the Kia Connect Push API delivers live data bundles including mileage, charging status, GPS location, trip history and diagnostics. Fleet operators access these features through the Kia Connect website.
Business Mode in the Kia App allows managers to control up to five vehicles free of charge, with tools for tracking charging activity, journey history and vehicle health. Drivers benefit from straightforward onboarding and access to online service booking.
The Kia Business Solutions portal acts as the central hub for the ecosystem. It integrates Kia Charge Business, PLEOS Fleet, Push API and Business Mode within the Kia App, giving fleet operators a secure, unified space for vehicle onboarding, user role assignment and service management.
For fleets with non-connected vehicles, Kia offers optional Geotab integration. Future enhancements will include new service tools and extended Kia Drive for Business functionality.
Despite less than a year on sale, the PV5 has quickly earned industry recognition. It won the ‘One to Watch’ Award at the 2025 What Van? Awards and was later crowned ‘Van of the Year’ by The Sun at the 2025 News UK Motor Awards. The PV5 also claimed both ‘Best Electric Van’ and ‘Van of the Year’ titles at the 2026 Parkers Van and Pickup Awards.
In a notable real-world achievement, the PV5 Cargo Long Range 4-door variant set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the longest distance travelled by an electric light-duty van with maximum payload on a single charge — an impressive 693.38km using the 71.2kWh battery and a 665kg payload.
Visitors to SOLUTRANS 2025 can see the new Kia PV5 Chassis Cab and the world-record-holding PV5 up close at Kia’s stand in Hall 5, C 130, from 18–22 November. The display also includes the full PBV ecosystem and Kia’s latest digital solutions, including PBV Charging, Kia Drive for Business, Kia Business Solutions, Kia PLEOS Fleet, Push Data API and its Android Automotive OS infotainment system.