IVECO S-Way CNG achieves 1,000 km on a single refill

IVECO has once again proven the capabilities of its gas-powered heavy-duty vehicles. Last summer, the S-Way CNG truck completed over 1,000 kilometres on a single refill of compressed natural gas (CNG), demonstrating that sustainable transport can deliver both performance and practicality.
The journey, undertaken by French journalists Fabien Calvet (www.truckstop.fr) and Loïc Fieux (Les Routiers), ran from Belgium to Spain. The S-Way CNG tractor towed a fully loaded Krone curtain-sided semi-trailer, with a gross combination weight of 30 tonnes, showcasing the truck’s efficiency and endurance in real-world conditions.
The journalists highlighted the S-Way CNG’s smooth, quiet, and responsive performance, comparable to diesel trucks. Advanced features such as the High-Performance Engine Brake, Intarder hydraulic retarder, full air suspension, and a new steering column ensured excellent handling and ride comfort.
Over the 1,000 km journey, the truck achieved an average consumption below 21 kg/100 km, with rapid refuelling options underscoring the practicality of IVECO’s CNG technology for long-haul operations.
The S-Way CNG is powered by the xCursor 13 engine from FPT Industrial, producing 500 hp and 2,200 Nm of torque. Designed for upcoming Euro VII standards, the engine delivers optimal efficiency between 1,000 and 1,500 rpm.
Paired with the ZF TraXon 12-speed automated gearbox and a long rear axle ratio, the powertrain maximises torque while maintaining low engine speeds. Dual 620-litre tanks offer a total capacity of 1,240 litres (around 190 kg of CNG), marking an 18% increase over the previous generation.
IVECO’s S-Way CNG integrates predictive GPS systems, intelligent energy management, and aerodynamic refinements such as 3D deflectors, side fairings, and mirror-cams to optimise fuel use across long routes.
Beyond performance, IVECO’s gas trucks support sustainable freight. Biomethane, produced from organic waste, can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 95% and cut harmful particles and nitrogen oxides. Operators can access a growing European refuelling network, with 4,300 bioLNG and 800 BioCNG stations currently available, and 50 more planned for 2026.
“This milestone perfectly embodies our commitment to sustainable transport that delivers both performance and profitability to our customers,” said Giandomenico Fioretti, Head of Alternative Propulsion Business Development at IVECO. “With over 1,000 km on a single refill, the IVECO S-Way CNG sets a new benchmark for range, efficiency and comfort, proving once again that natural gas is a real alternative to diesel for long-haul transport, driving the decarbonisation of road freight.”
The IVECO S-Way CNG demonstrates that eco-friendly transport does not mean compromising on power, comfort, or reliability, making it a practical solution for fleets aiming to meet sustainability targets while maintaining operational efficiency.