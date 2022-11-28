VodaFone
Menzies trials Ford E-Transit

Monday, November 28, 2022 - 06:49
Menzies Distribution is accelerating its electric vehicle strategy with a 12-month trial of a pre-production all-electric Ford Transit van.

The E-Transit being tested is the L3 H3 425 GVM model, featuring a 68kWh battery and 135 KW (184PS) motor, with an estimated range of up to 183 miles (WLTP).

Ford Pro E-Telematics help to enhance driver performance with in-vehicle coaching, while new auto stop-start technology reduces wear on brakes.

The vehicle also offers a loadcube that mirrors its diesel counterpart and has been identified by the group as suitable for newstrade, express and parcel operations.

Menzies will test the E-Transit and its existing charging infrastructure, comparing manufacturer statistics with its own on-the-road assessment.

The test will involve both the Menzies Newstrade and Express operations, providing varied routes, mixed terrain, different speeds and, at times, vast mileage ranges, all of which have a bearing on battery life.

Menzies currently has about 90 charging locations in its network, and this year announced plans to become Net Zero for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by no later than 2035.

Adam Purshall, Fleet and Procurement Director at Menzies, said: “We are excited to have this opportunity to push the E-Transit and our infrastructure as hard as we can to fully understand the limitations of both and work with the manufacturer to deliver the future of EV technology.

“The transport department is ready to embrace this trial with open arms, and the buy-in of drivers and staff is key to its success.”

