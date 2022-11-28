VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Manheim HGV division celebrates record-breaking year

Monday, November 28, 2022 - 06:36
No Comments
1,938 Views
Fleet Management, General News, HGV News, News, Newsletter, Remarketing, Secondary News

Manheim Auction Services is celebrating after a record-braking year for its HGV division.

The division, which has 10 locations across the UK, has sold more than £22 million of assets including trucks, plant and machinery, during 2022.

Chris Mynott, national HGV manager at Manheim Auction Services, said: “The seasonality factors that normally dominate Q3 didn’t come to fruition this year; buyers were missing on holidays and prices did soften a little, but it was such a brief period we didn’t feel the full effect.

“The general shortage of quality used HGV units, due mainly to the ongoing problems with supply of new trucks, has ensured wholesale demand has remained strong.”

Q3 proved particularly fruitful for the HGV sector with £7 million of stock sold on behalf of 88 separate vendors to 206 global buyers, illustrating a 28% increase year-on-year.

Used truck values increased with Manheim reporting the following:

  • HGV values rose to their highest ever point – by £6,609 versus pre pandemic averages
  • Euro 6 trucks increased to £20,697 on average, demonstrating a year-on-year growth of 18% or £3,068, with an average age of 66 months and 58% of the volume sold
  • Euro 5 or older trucks rose to £7,159 on average, demonstrating a year-on-year growth of 34% or £1,805 with an average age of 296 months and 42% of the volume sold.
  • Days to sell dropped below 10 days during the quarter 2022 and the first-time conversion rate topped 83%.

Mynott said the auction business saw a spike in sales and price for rental spec trucks in September.

The export market has proved particularly strong of late, no doubt helped by the weaker pound, said Manheim.

During the summer months, Manheim secured many sales destined for African nations and the Middle East.

New truck market

The new truck market is making slower progress but is still heading in the right direction. Demand for HGVs in the UK has remained robust, particularly for articulated trucks and tractors, along with an influx of new truck registrations, tracking just 2% behind 2021 levels.

However, the global shortage of semiconductors and raw materials including steel and aluminium has impacted manufacturing, constraining order delivery and producing long lead times.

Consequently, the sector is down 33%, compared to pre-pandemic 2019 averages.

Matthew Davock, director of commercial vehicles, Cox Automotive, said: “The marginal growth in the past three quarters was driven by increased demand for artics, up 21% year on year to 6,166 units, with a 14% increase in registrations.

“The number of newly registered rigid trucks, meanwhile, fell by a further -10% and -13 in the year to date, although the segment has still accounted for more than half (51.5%) of the market this year.”

The sector continues to navigate significant global supply shortages amid high inflation and rising fuel and energy costs, yet overall demand remains.

To ensure the necessary fleet transition from fossil fuels to modern technologies, the government must encourage new truck acquisition and HGV charging infrastructures will need to be accelerated, said Davock.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Ford E-Transit

Menzies trials Ford E-Transit

Nov 28, 2022No Comments

Menzies Distribution is accelerating its electric vehicle strategy with a 12-month trial of a pre-production all-electric Ford Transit van. The E-Transit being tested is the L3 H3

Croydon haulier’s trainin...

A London-based logistics specialist has invested in training local

Nov 28, 2022

Schmitz Cargobull launches ...

Schmitz Cargobull, Europe’s leading manufacturer of semi-trailers, has added

Nov 28, 2022

ProtectAVan expands with ne...

Vehicle enhancement specialist, ProtectAVan, has opened a new 6,000

Nov 28, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    UK delivery drivers under incr...

    Delivery drivers in the UK

    Nov 23, 202210,698 Views

    Bradfords & Tarmac trial ...

    Bradfords Building Supplies has taken

    Nov 22, 20227,140 Views

    Planned fuel duty increase wil...

    A proposed 23% increase in

    Nov 21, 20225,664 Views

    COP27 ‘unlikely to impro...

    Supply Pilot CEO James Butcher

    Nov 21, 20224,812 Views

    Rapid charging is the answer t...

    Joe Ellwood, EV charger product

    Nov 24, 20223,714 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202288,668 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202264,044 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202252,512 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202241,586 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202230,282 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Ford E-Transit

    Menzies trials Ford E-Transit

    Menzies Distribution is accelerating its

    Nov 28, 2022

    Manheim HGV division celebrate...

    Manheim Auction Services is celebrating

    Nov 28, 2022

    Croydon haulier’s training s...

    A London-based logistics specialist has

    Nov 28, 2022

    Schmitz Cargobull launches new...

    Schmitz Cargobull, Europe’s leading manufacturer

    Nov 28, 2022

    ProtectAVan expands with new S...

    Vehicle enhancement specialist, ProtectAVan, has

    Nov 28, 2022
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing