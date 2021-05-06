Headline News

Tevva and Vattenfall to support fleets with switch to zero-emission trucks

Thursday, May 6, 2021 - 10:07
No Comments
654 Views
Electric Trucks, Fuel Cell, Hydrogen Trucks, Hydrogen vehicles, News, Newsletter, Top News, zero emissions

Tevva and Vattenfall Network Solutions, a division of Vattenfall, have joined forces to help businesses switch to a zero-emission vehicle fleet and to reduce the overall carbon impact of their operations.

zero-emission trucksAs the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans are phased out, the two companies are exploring ways of providing a complete zero emission transport solution, by supplying energy infrastructure and sustainable electricity and hydrogen supply solutions, as well as Tevva’s long range electric vehicles to businesses to help them on their journey to electrification.

Tevva’s range extension technology allows its 7.5-19t (Class 5-8) vehicles to go further than competitors with minimal environmental impact.  While the main energy source to Tevva’s electric trucks is grid electricity, the company optimises hydrogen and fuel cell (H2FC) range extension to support the unique full-day, long-distance duty cycles of freight trucks.

Vattenfall Network Solutions can provide connections to the electricity grid along with the electrical and hydrogen infrastructure for a vehicle fleet or depot. Vattenfall Energy Trading GmbH offers UK businesses, including operators of hydrogen electrolyzers, the option to purchase renewable electricity, generated by harnessing renewable energy sources such as wind and solar through Power Purchase Agreements.

Vattenfall Network Solutions “Power-as-a-Service” model provides businesses wishing to switch to a 100% zero emission vehicle fleet with the energy infrastructure as a service, rather than an expensive and risky asset for businesses to invest in, build, own and maintain.

Maria Lindberg, director of Heavy Transport at Vattenfall Network Solutions, said: “We are delighted to be working with Tevva to enable businesses to transition to a 100% zero emission vehicle fleet and reduce the carbon emissions from their operations. In the race to net-zero, it’s no longer a question of if, but when transport will be electrified.

“At Vattenfall, we offer our customers climate smart solutions to help them on this journey, in line with our goal of enabling fossil fuel-free living within one generation. Our ‘Power-as-a-Service’ model makes those solutions far more accessible, removing the risk and significant capital investment.”

Asher Bennett, founder and CEO of Tevva, added: “Our collaboration with Vattenfall means that, as well as vehicle expertise, we will also be able to provide our customers with electricity and hydrogen infrastructure and sustainably sourced supply, enabling them to break ground on zero emission goals in an affordable way. We believe this approach is truly the future for businesses looking to move to an all-zero-emission fleet.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Volta Trucks

Volta Trucks accelerates its Road-to-Zero Emi...

May 06, 2021No Comments

Volta Trucks, the leading full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced its Road-to-Zero Emissions strategy as it delivers on its vision of decarbonising the logistic industry, offering cleaner

petrol prices

Petrol rises for sixth stra...

April marked the sixth month of rising petrol prices

May 06, 2021
Transit Custom

Ford Transit Custom range i...

The versatile and ever-popular Ford Transit Custom continues the

May 06, 2021
Clean Air Zones

Clean Air Zones present cha...

Concerns surrounding Clean Air Zones (CAZs) are two of

May 05, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021112,986 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201825,176 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201822,812 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201920,988 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202019,788 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing