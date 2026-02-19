Headline News

Octopus plugs into EV fleet charging with Octopus Fleet

Thursday, February 19, 2026 - 07:13
The UK’s shift to cheap, clean transport got a major boost with the launch of Octopus Fleet – the one-stop shop for all businesses looking to electrify their fleet operations with ease.

Whether businesses are just getting started with EVs or already going full throttle, Octopus Fleet offers the ultimate mix-and-match of smart solutions – from fleet payment tools and cutting-edge home and public charging to all-around tariffs and electric vehicle (EV) charger, solar or battery installations.

Image: Octopus Electroverse

Fleets can build their own tailored system from Octopus’s world-class suite of tech-packed products:

  • Europe’s largest public charging network ‘Electroverse’ – unlocking one-tap access to over 1.3 million charge points globally across more than 50 countries
  • Octopus’s Fleet Charging Card – enabling seamless top-ups for existing fleets transitioning to electric
  • Octopus’s Visa-powered Business Payments Card – making it easy to pay, track and save on the move – from charging and meals to car washes and tolls
  • EV chargers, rooftop solar, and batteries – allowing fleets to slash running costs with clean tech

This comes as Octopus is rethinking driver convenience with the launch of its Home Charging Reimbursement scheme – a brand-new offer that unlocks faff-free fleet top-ups at home.

Fleet drivers simply plug into their compatible home EV charger and select whether the charge is for business or personal use. Octopus’s technology takes it from there, automatically reimbursing the driver’s energy account for all business charges each month.

That means less admin, clearer cost control, and all charging data wrapped up in a single invoice for the entire fleet.

This comes as fleets remain the main driver of the UK’s transition to clean transport, making up almost one in four new EV registrations in 2024.*

Matt Davies, Director of Octopus Electroverse and Octopus Fleet, said: ”Choosing an electric vehicle is easier than ever, but every business operates differently and we’ve seen that it can be a challenge to scale up electrification efforts, and to make the EV switch a no-brainer for drivers.

“With Octopus Fleet we’re offering a ‘menu’ of simple products that make sense regardless of how a fleet operates – with great options across public, home and depot charging, and for keeping your existing fleet running.”

Octopus has been leading in boosting EV adoption across the UK. One of the company’s recent homegrown innovations, Plunge Pricing, is a world-first. Fully plugged into the Electroverse roaming network, it unlocks discounts of up to 50% whenever an abundance of green energy is flooding the grid.

