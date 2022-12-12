VodaFone
Headline News

Charging

Milence charging network accelerates Europe’s shift to fossil-free road transport

Monday, December 12, 2022 - 06:38
No Comments
1,374 Views
Charging, Electric Vehicles, Fleet Management, General News, Infrastructure, News, Newsletter, Top News

Commercial Vehicle Charging Europe, the joint venture formed by the Volvo Group, Daimler Truck, and TRATON GROUP, begins operating under the brand name Milence. Rolling out Europe’s first large-scale public charging network for heavy-duty trucks and coaches, Milence will initially focus on charging locations in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Norway, and Sweden. With half a billion euros in initial funding, Milence can begin a rapid expansion to support and accelerate the transition to zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles in Europe and offer drivers a more comfortable and safe working environment.

Around a quarter of the European Union’s road transport emissions come from heavy-duty vehicles. Recent breakthroughs in battery and charging technology make battery-electric trucks the leading solution for reducing emissions in this sector. Long-haul battery-electric trucks, with ranges of more than 400 kilometres and capable of fully charging their batteries during a driver’s mandatory 45-minute break, will enter the European market by 2024. A reliable public charging network, designed for the needs of transport operators and drivers, is essential to making the electric transition move as rapidly as possible. “That’s why there’s no time to waste, and we must start ahead of the market with the rollout of at least 1,700 charging points in the next five years,” explains CEO Anja van Niersen.

Most energy-efficient and sustainable option

In the current energy transition, it is important to use the available energy as efficiently as possible. “Already today, battery-electric trucking is the most energy-efficient and sustainable option for road transport,” explains Van Niersen.

Furthermore, on-site batteries at charging stations will enable trucks to utilise stored green energy, decreasing peak energy demand. In this way Milence can reduce electrical grid congestion, balancing the demand and offering a pragmatic solution for the current grid congestion in many countries.

While the current charging standard (CCS) already enables some heavy-duty trucks to fully charge in under 90 minutes, the new Megawatt Charging System (MCS) will make it possible to charge a 40-tonne truck in 30-45 minutes while drivers take their mandatory break.

Improving working conditions for drivers

While serving an essential role in Europe’s economy, truck drivers are often subject to difficult working conditions where safety, personal comfort and hygiene are not guaranteed. “Just by driving along Europe’s highways, this becomes evident,” says Van Niersen. “Add to that a shortage of nearly half a million truck drivers and 40,000 missing parking spots for truck drivers, it’s clear that there’s a lot of room for improvement within the road transport sector.”

To improve driver working conditions, Milence will ensure that charging sites are safe, secure, and offer facilities and services suited to drivers’ needs. These include clean sanitation facilities, food and beverage services, recreation facilities and a high level of security.

Better total cost of ownership

Within two to four years, battery-electric trucks will have a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) than diesel trucks for a broad range of transports, including long haulage. “In some cases the TCO for battery-electric trucks used for regional transport is already lower. Within a few years this will also be the case for long-haul trucks in many countries in Europe,” says Van Niersen.

“With favourable EU regulations, lower costs of ownership, improved working conditions for truck drivers, and the rollout of a Europe-wide megawatt charging network, we expect battery-electric trucking to transform the road transport industry in the coming years.”

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Pallet specialist enhances customer service w...

Dec 12, 2022No Comments

A leading provider of reconditioned pallets says it has enhanced customer service after upgrading its transport management system (TMS). B&M Pallet Services supplies new and reconditioned pallets,

Delivery fleets ramp up rec...

Courier fleets have ramped up driver recruitment and expanded vehicle

Dec 12, 2022

£1.1m investment in M6toll...

Users of M6toll are in safe hands this winter,

Dec 12, 2022
Roger Knight, Head of Van Sales, eStar

eStar celebrates double awa...

eStar, the Mercedes-Benz Truck and Van franchise partner in

Dec 12, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    M20 Operation Brock

    Operation Brock contraflow to ...

    The Operation Brock contraflow system

    Dec 05, 20229,156 Views

    M&S and bp pulse to bring...

    Marks & Spencer (M&S) and

    Dec 09, 20224,572 Views

    Munro – the world’s most c...

    Munro Vehicles, a manufacturer of

    Dec 06, 20224,416 Views
    New cars in a showroom

    Company cars and EVs drive Nov...

    The UK new car market

    Dec 06, 20223,774 Views

    Cambridgeshire haulage firm pu...

    MNS Developments says two new

    Dec 07, 20223,378 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202294,308 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202265,184 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202258,134 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202243,116 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202232,742 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Pallet specialist enhances cus...

    A leading provider of reconditioned

    Dec 12, 2022

    Delivery fleets ramp up recrui...

    Courier fleets have ramped up driver

    Dec 12, 2022

    Milence charging network accel...

    Commercial Vehicle Charging Europe, the

    Dec 12, 2022

    £1.1m investment in M6toll ke...

    Users of M6toll are in

    Dec 12, 2022
    Roger Knight, Head of Van Sales, eStar

    eStar celebrates double award ...

    eStar, the Mercedes-Benz Truck and

    Dec 12, 2022
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing