Electroverse partners with Freenow by Lyft

Electroverse, Europe’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, has partnered with taxi app Freenow by Lyft to provide thousands of drivers with significant savings on public charging across the UK and Europe.
Under the new agreement, Freenow taxi drivers and fleet operators in the UK can save more than 40% per year on EV charging costs by using the Electroverse network. This equates to an average saving of around £1,100 annually per driver, helping to reduce operating costs at a time of rising demand for electric mobility.
The partnership is being rolled out across 180 major cities in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Italy, Greece and Poland. It gives tens of thousands of professional drivers access to Electroverse’s charging network, subscription benefits and exclusive discounts.
Drivers and fleet operators can link their Freenow account directly to the Electroverse platform, allowing them to access savings immediately. As part of the collaboration, fleet customers will receive the first two months of their charging subscription completely free. This enables them to unlock discounted charging rates and special offers from major charging brands including Ionity, Osprey and Powerdot, among others.
Electroverse already provides more than one million drivers with one-tap access to 8 out of 10 public chargers across Europe. Its roaming service is designed to simplify public charging, offering a single platform to locate, access and pay for charging sessions.
Key features include an easy-to-use route planner, an integrated charge-point map and in-car support through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These tools are particularly valuable for taxi drivers and private hire fleets who rely on efficient route planning and minimal downtime to maintain profitability.
The partnership comes as EV adoption continues to accelerate across the UK. One new public charger is being installed every 13 minutes, while almost one electric car is registered every minute. As more professional drivers transition to electric vehicles, reducing charging costs and improving access to reliable infrastructure has become increasingly important.
Matt Davies, Founder and Director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “Electroverse has already helped drive down charging costs for more than a million drivers and paved the way in making public charging simpler and cheaper.
“Our partnership with Freenow by Lyft is particularly exciting as it brings even more discounts to such an important sector. And with their drivers spending so much of their day on the road, being able to help them find chargers quickly and charge affordably is fantastic – and who doesn’t love snapping up savings of over 40%?”
Felix Brand, Chief Strategy Officer at Freenow by Lyft, said: “We are incredibly happy about our partnership with Octopus Electroverse. This is a significant step in supporting our thousands of EV drivers and fleet operators by directly tackling one of their daily operational costs.
“By making the transition to electric vehicles more financially appealing, we hope to encourage more drivers to make the switch, supporting cities in reducing emissions and accelerating their journey toward climate-neutral, fully electrified transport systems.”
The collaboration highlights a growing focus on cost efficiency, sustainability and accessible EV infrastructure for the professional transport sector. By combining large-scale public charging access with meaningful financial incentives, Electroverse and Freenow aim to support taxi and private hire drivers in transitioning to cleaner, more affordable electric transport.