Tonik Energy joins forces with Fortum Charge and Drive

Birmingham-based, renewable energy company, Tonik Energy, has supercharged operations of its electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the UK by partnering with industry pioneer, Fortum Charge and Drive.
Tonik Energy carefully selected Fortum’s cloud-based EV network management system, Charge Drive Management Cloud (CDMC), in order to make the transition to electric vehicles as easy as possible for businesses and organisations and give peace of mind and confidence to those venturing into the unknown territory of electric vehicle charging.
The partnership also signifies Tonik Energy’s commitment to accelerate the commercial uptake of a green and sustainable EV charging infrastructure and will enable its growing team to deliver a best-in-class service to its commercial customers.
Integrating Fortum’s user-friendly and intuitive cloud-solution into its commercial EV proposition enables Tonik to provide businesses and organisations with an end-to-end electrification service and removes the hassle of the operational management of a charging infrastructure – including maintenance of chargers, providing reports from usage and dwell time, and updates on revenues earnt.
The cloud technology, which includes a white-labelled mobile application, also allows intra-roaming within the charging networks using the Fortum system across the UK and Ireland. Not only does this simplify the end-user’s process of finding and managing charge-points by removing the need for multiple apps, but being able to quickly access and charge up an electric vehicle helps ease driver concern over range-anxiety and increases vehicle up-time.
Tonik Energy is expanding on the 4,000 EV charging installations already carried out by The Phoenix Works – Tonik Energy’s installation arm – and the company is also exploring new sites across the UK to build out further installation teams, including regional hubs that serve clients and members more efficiently.
Louise McCormack, Head of Products at Tonik Energy, comments: “There is no one-size-fits-all approach to EV charging design and it’s essential we provide a service with multiple capabilities, one that provides flexibility and scalability and also complements existing and future business infrastructure and energy demand. Fortum’s world-class cloud solution has enabled us to develop the highest quality and durable charging solution for our customers.
“Fortum Charge and Drive has a first-class reputation and we are delighted to be working in collaboration with the team to serve our users and provide easy-to-use and bespoke charging solutions across a multitude of commercial sectors, including fleet and workplace, as well as public charging providers. The partnership is part of our ongoing commitment to utilising pioneering technologies to help the UK transition to a renewable, sustainable energy and zero-carbon future”.
Fortum’s purpose-built cloud solution was re-platformed in 2018 to ensure the scalability which the uptake of electric vehicle ownership will demand in the coming years, and to increase the simplicity and reliability for end users which is fundamental to the success of any Charge Point Network.
Maadh AL-Sammarraie from Fortum Charge & Drive comments: “Our mission is to make car charging easy, and we are thrilled to be working with the dedicated and committed team who share our mission at Tonik Energy.
“Tonik has excellent market presence and a decade of experience in the charging business. We are happy to support them and welcome the ninth member to our extended family of Charge Point Operators in the UK and Ireland.”