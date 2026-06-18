bp pulse and Avios Launch UK EV Rewards

bp pulse has partnered with IAG Loyalty, the company behind the global rewards currency Avios, to offer electric vehicle (EV) drivers a new way to earn rewards when charging their vehicles. The partnership makes bp pulse the first EV charging network in the UK to offer Avios on charging sessions.
As the transition to electric vehicles continues to gather pace, the new collaboration aims to make everyday EV charging more rewarding. Drivers can now collect Avios while charging at bp pulse’s extensive network of rapid and ultra-fast chargers, helping them turn routine journeys into future travel rewards and experiences.
The scheme launched on 17 June and is available to members of The British Airways Club across bp pulse’s network of more than 3,000 rapid and ultra-fast charging points throughout the UK.
By linking EV charging with one of the UK’s most popular loyalty programmes, customers can build their Avios balance every time they charge. Whether topping up during a shopping trip or recharging on a longer journey, drivers can earn points that can later be redeemed for flights, upgrades, hotel stays and other rewards.
Under the new partnership, British Airways Club members can collect up to 4 Avios for every £1 spent on qualifying charging sessions. Customers who use the bp pulse app or hold a bp pulse subscription can earn the enhanced rate of 4 Avios per £1 spent. Those paying via contactless can collect 2 Avios per £1 spent across bp pulse’s public charging network.
To begin collecting Avios, British Airways Club members must first register their payment card through the Avios app or website. Once registered, customers paying by contactless will automatically receive 2 Avios per £1 on eligible charging transactions without any further action.
Drivers using the bp pulse app to start and end charging sessions, or those with a subscription, can access the higher collection rate of 4 Avios per £1 spent. To qualify, customers must be signed into the bp pulse app and have a registered payment card stored in their app wallet.
The partnership further expands the ways customers can collect Avios through bp, with rewards already available on fuel and convenience purchases. The addition of EV charging reflects the growing demand for incentives that support the shift towards electric mobility.
Valerio Ferro, General Manager of bp pulse UK, commented: “As EV adoption continues to grow, this partnership adds further value to the charging experience – giving customers a simple way to collect Avios as part of their everyday journeys. bp pulse has become the first EV charging network to offer Avios and we’re delighted to be able to reward drivers as they transition to EVs.”
Rob McDonald, Chief Commercial Officer at IAG Loyalty, said: “Our ambition is to make collecting Avios part of everyday life, and bp pulse is a logical partner as more members transition to electric vehicles. By linking EV charging with Avios, we’re giving members another way to turn everyday activity into meaningful rewards – bringing their next trip even closer.”
Drivers who are not yet members of The British Airways Club can join free of charge and link their accounts to begin collecting Avios on qualifying bp pulse charging sessions.