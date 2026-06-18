Euro 7 regulations will reshape the automotive industry

Experts at Mouser Electronics, an authorised distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, have examined how the upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations are expected to reshape the automotive sector. While the legislation aims to improve air quality and reduce harmful emissions, it will also introduce significant engineering, compliance and financial challenges for vehicle manufacturers and suppliers across Europe.
As the industry works to meet stricter environmental standards, businesses will need to balance sustainability goals with affordability, consumer expectations and operational efficiency. In addition to reducing exhaust emissions, manufacturers will also be required to address growing concerns around microplastic pollution.
Interest in the environmental and health impacts of microplastics continues to rise. According to Google search data, global searches for “microplastics” have increased by 135% over the past year. As awareness grows around the potential risks associated with poor air quality and airborne microplastic particles, technology companies are accelerating efforts to develop solutions that help the automotive industry comply with new regulations.
What Will Euro 7 Mean for the Automotive Industry?
Euro 7 is expected to drive the development of a new generation of cleaner, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. Unlike previous emissions standards, Euro 7 is the first regulation to tackle both exhaust and non-exhaust emissions. This includes particles generated by tyre wear and brake dust, placing environmental performance and public health at the heart of future vehicle design.
The legislation introduces a unified framework covering petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as passenger cars, vans, trucks and buses. It also brings stricter Real Driving Emissions (RDE) testing requirements, meaning vehicles must meet emissions limits in real-world conditions such as cold starts, urban journeys and varying altitudes.
Another major change is the durability requirement for emissions control systems. Under Euro 7, these systems must remain compliant for up to 10 years or 200,000 kilometres, doubling the lifespan requirement set under Euro 6.
While these tougher standards are expected to increase pressure on research and development teams, supply chains and manufacturing costs, they are also likely to accelerate innovation across the sector.
The Growing Role of Advanced Vehicle Technology
To achieve compliance, many manufacturers are expected to enhance existing technologies rather than completely redesign vehicle platforms. This is likely to encourage investment in advanced emissions monitoring systems, low-emission braking technologies, tyre innovations, particle filtration solutions, and longer-lasting batteries and sensors.
Engineers are also facing the challenge of reducing ultra-fine particulate matter and microplastic pollution without compromising vehicle safety, performance or durability.
Mark Patrick, Director of Technical Content at Mouser Electronics, explains:
“Euro 7 compliance will be heavily driven by advanced electronics and real-time vehicle monitoring technologies. As manufacturers face stricter emissions and durability requirements, demand for high-performance components across the automotive supply chain will continue to grow.
From a supplier perspective, technologies such as precision sensors, microcontrollers, power management ICs, and high-speed connectivity solutions will play a critical role in supporting emissions monitoring, battery performance, and real-time vehicle diagnostics. These components help manufacturers improve system reliability, data accuracy, and compliance under increasingly demanding testing conditions.
As Euro 7 accelerates the shift toward smarter and more connected vehicles, access to reliable electronic components and technical expertise will become increasingly important for automotive manufacturers and suppliers.”
Innovation and Compliance Will Define the Euro 7 Era
Although Euro 7 presents considerable technical and operational challenges, it is also expected to act as a catalyst for innovation throughout the automotive industry. Manufacturers that successfully integrate advanced electronics, emissions monitoring technologies and sustainable engineering solutions will be best positioned to meet regulatory requirements while delivering cleaner and more efficient vehicles.
As the sector prepares for the transition, the focus will increasingly shift towards connected technologies, enhanced durability and reduced environmental impact, helping to shape the future of mobility across Europe.