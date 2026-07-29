DENZA confirms UK pricing for BAO 5 SUV

DENZA has confirmed UK pricing and full specifications for the new BAO 5, marking the arrival of the brand’s first SUV in Britain. Designed to combine premium luxury, advanced technology and serious off-road capability, the plug-in hybrid model is now available to order in two highly equipped trim levels.
Priced from £69,500, the DENZA BAO 5 enters the UK market with an extensive list of standard features, a powerful Dual Mode Off-road (DMO) plug-in hybrid powertrain and up to 56 miles of electric-only driving, positioning it as a premium alternative in the growing electrified SUV segment.
The entry-level Elegance model starts at £69,500 MRRP and delivers a specification that blends luxury with practicality. A 15.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen featuring Google built-in sits alongside dedicated displays for both the driver and front passenger, providing a highly connected cabin experience.
Standard equipment is among the most comprehensive in its class. Leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, heated, ventilated and massage front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, an 18-speaker Devialet sound system and 50W wireless smartphone charging all come as standard. The BAO 5 also features an innovative in-car food storage compartment capable of cooling items between -6°C and 6°C or warming them from 35°C to 50°C. Buyers can choose from three interior colour schemes: Eclipse Blue, Shoal Green and Tarim Desert Beige.
On the outside, the Elegance rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and features fixed side steps, integrated roof rails and a choice of seven exterior finishes. Snowy White is offered at no additional cost, while Shadow Black, Pinnacle Grey, Wagner Glacier Blue, Dolomite Green and Tarim Polar Gold are available for an additional £2,000. The distinctive Mineral Purple matte finish is priced at £3,500.
Sitting at the top of the range, the BAO 5 Ultimate is priced from £78,880 and builds on the already generous specification with several premium upgrades. These include larger 20-inch alloy wheels, electrically deploying side steps, Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated rear seats and a second wireless smartphone charging pad.
The flagship model also introduces DENZA’s advanced DiSus-P suspension system. Featuring air springs with continuous damping and ride-height adjustment, the system allows up to 140mm of body height variation, with 90mm of lift and 50mm of lowering to tackle a wide range of driving conditions. A self-levelling parking function also creates a level platform when setting up camp on uneven terrain.
Powering both versions is DENZA’s DMO Dual Mode Off-road plug-in hybrid system, which has been engineered to combine exceptional off-road ability with strong on-road performance and everyday efficiency.
The sophisticated drivetrain features electronic differential locks at both the front and rear, together with an energy centre lock capable of distributing torque between the axles 30 times faster than a conventional mechanical system. Drivers can also choose from 16 dedicated driving modes to optimise performance across different terrains and weather conditions.
Each axle is driven by its own electric motor, with the front producing 272PS and the rear delivering 388PS. Combined system output stands at an impressive 544PS and 760Nm of torque. A longitudinally mounted 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine primarily acts as a generator for the battery but can also drive the wheels directly when additional power is required.
The result is strong, precisely controlled torque delivery for demanding off-road driving, while also providing impressive road performance. The BAO 5 accelerates from 0-62mph in just 4.8 seconds in Elegance specification, while the Ultimate completes the sprint in 5.0 seconds.
Electrical energy is supplied by DENZA’s 31.8kWh Blade Battery, which is integrated into the vehicle’s ladder-frame chassis for improved packaging and durability. The battery provides up to 56 miles of electric-only range and supports DC rapid charging at up to 100kW, enabling a 30 to 80 per cent recharge in just 16 minutes.
With premium equipment levels, advanced plug-in hybrid technology and genuine off-road credentials, the DENZA BAO 5 makes a strong statement as the brand begins its UK expansion, offering buyers a luxury SUV that is equally at home in the city or on more challenging terrain.
Customers who wish to register their interest can do so on the DENZA UK website