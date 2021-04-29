Headline News

ChargePoint continues to enhance the EV driver experience

Thursday, April 29, 2021 - 12:05
ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, now working with Android Auto, is making the transition to electric mobility easier and more seamless for drivers. This new integration brings essential EV charging functionality inside the vehicle, allowing drivers to easily access charging information directly from their infotainment system.

ChargePoint“At ChargePoint, we know that the shift to electric mobility relies on driver experience, and ChargePoint’s Android Auto app is another pivotal step in the evolution already underway, driven by software and increased connectivity,” said Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President, Product, ChargePoint. “By integrating essential charging data directly into the vehicle’s infotainment system, drivers are even more empowered and informed. With the ability to connect their phone directly to their EV through Android Auto, drivers now have access to ChargePoint app information right on the vehicle display. The enhanced connection between app and vehicle represents the next step in how drivers and passengers are fueling mobility and how ChargePoint is delivering technology solutions to fit the needs of EV drivers now and in the future.”

Beginning today, Android users will be able to harness the power of the ChargePoint app on their vehicle display by simply connecting an Android phone, with the ChargePoint app installed and running Android 6.0 or above, to an Android Auto compatible vehicle. Key features of the application include:

  • Map with nearby stations;
  • Ability to check station status;
  • Select the station list for more detailed information;
  • Begin a charging session;
  • Filter nearby stations by charging speed, availability and cost;
  • Compatibility with the driver’s EV make and model; and
  • If a station is busy, the driver can use the in-vehicle app to click Notify Me to find out when the station becomes available again.

This integration with Android Auto underscores ChargePoint’s decade-plus commitment to enhancing the experience for drivers and businesses helping to accelerate the shift to electric mobility.

