Specialised driver training centre wins new DVSA endorsement

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 09:39
An in-house driver training centre that delivers CPC tuition for specialised commercial vehicles has won the DVSA seal of approval for a further five years.

More than 400 drivers have gained an HGV licence at the Go Plant Fleet Services facility since it was first accredited in 2014 by JAUPT, the Joint Approvals Unit for Periodic Training in 2014.

Other partners have also taken advantage of the training function, which is controlled from the company’s headquarters in Leicestershire to carry out mandatory periodic CPC training.

Antony Draper, Head of Health, Safety, Environment and Quality, said: “The majority of fleet providers outsource driver training, but we’ve operated our own CPC Centre for more than five years.

“It enables us to control quality and ensure we have enough new talent coming through into the business.

“Due to the specialist nature of our fleet, we can also tailor courses for our left-hand drive road sweepers and to meet the needs of other operational requirements, which are different to many other HGVs on the road.

“The renewal of jaupt-approved status, which now runs until 2025, shows that the training centre is up there with the very best and is an endorsement of the time and effort we put into it.”

The specialist fleet provider also runs a separate facility that delivers practical tuition for the NVQ Certificate in Plant Operations (Construction) – Sweeping, Cleaning and Clearing.

Put alongside the CPC Centre, it’s an unrivalled programme that delivers some of the best and most comprehensive training in the commercial vehicle arena, according to Mr Draper.

He added: “Our training facilities are as good, if not better, than any fleet provider in the country.

“It’s a huge commitment by the company, but that’s testament to the value we place on learning and development, on health and safety and on quality and compliance. And it shows how we’re leading the way in the industry.”

