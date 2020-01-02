Headline News

Accidents caused by slow driving are on the rise

Thursday, January 2, 2020 - 09:59
No Comments
396 Views
Accident Management, Driver Training/Safety, General News, News, Newsletter, Slow Driving, Top News

The Department for Transport (DfT) has revealed that fatalities related to slow driving are increasing.

slow driving

Figures from 2019 show that two people were killed and 26 people were seriously injured in incidents where slow driving was a contributing factor.

A further 132 people sustained less severe injuries as a result of slow driving incidents.

While slow speeds are rarely a direct cause of accidents, associated behaviours often lead to dangerous driving scenarios.

Ill-judged overtaking, tailbacks sparking road-rage, and those who fail to merge properly with motorways are typically associated with inadequate speed.

Hugh Bladon, a founding member of the Alliance of British Drivers, said: “I’m not in the least bit surprised by these worrying statistics.

“I have advocated for a long time that driving too slowly causes frustration for other people and can cause them to attempt an overtaking manoeuvre, which is the most dangerous thing you can do on the roads.”

The police can charge drivers with driving too slowly, a punishment that comes with three points and a £100 fine.

Whether a speed awareness course would be given as an option for slow drivers is unclear.

Minimum speed limits aren’t common in the UK, although some tunnels do have a minimum and maximum speed limit.

Slow Driving

Minimum speed limit road signs

Road signs indicating a minimum speed limit are found in a blue circle with a white font, the end of a minimum speed zone is shown by a sign featuring a red line through the number.

Driving too slowly has played its part in road accidents across the country and earlier this year, DfT figures were analysed to find the deadliest regions to drive in Britain.

The analysis came after the RAC welcomed actions proposed by the government to improve road safety.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

The fuels behind the future of green transpor...

Jan 02, 2020No Comments

Household waste, unused straw from farmland and old wood will be amongst the unusual components used by four world-leading UK-based plants to produce the fuels for the

SEAT concludes an electrify...

If 2018 was an exceptional year for SEAT, 2019

Jan 02, 2020
used car market

Used car market bucks elect...

The used car market bucked any uncertainty around the

Jan 02, 2020
Foed Puma

A Christmas letter from For...

Dear Colleagues, As we come to the end of

Dec 20, 2019

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Class-Leading Aerodynamics And...

    A new rendering of Hyundai

    Dec 16, 201519,518 Views

    Tech innovator Octopus Energy ...

    Octopus Energy and Ohme are

    Mar 29, 201918,888 Views

    How fleet operators can be key...

    In August this year, the

    Sep 17, 201918,276 Views

    How VR can improve health and ...

    Ben Bennett, Managing Director of

    Nov 23, 201817,610 Views

    The sophisticated new Audi A1 ...

    Since 2010 Audi has been

    Nov 22, 201817,370 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage