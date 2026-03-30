AX grows its fleet with major investment in Nissan vehicles

Accident management specialist AX has announced a major expansion of its replacement vehicle fleet, with the acquisition of 1,354 new vehicles from Nissan. The investment reinforces the company’s commitment to keeping drivers mobile following incidents, while ensuring its fleet reflects the evolving make-up of cars on UK roads.
The order includes 950 Nissan Juke models, 364 Qashqai vehicles and 40 X-Trail SUVs, significantly boosting AX’s nationwide offering. By introducing a mix of popular and practical models, the company aims to provide customers with suitable, like-for-like replacement vehicles quickly and efficiently.
A key element of the deal is the inclusion of UK-built vehicles. Both the Nissan Juke and Nissan Qashqai are manufactured at Nissan’s Sunderland plant, supporting domestic production while ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality vehicles. This alignment with UK manufacturing also strengthens AX’s ability to maintain a fleet that mirrors the national car parc.
The latest additions bring a range of benefits for drivers with differing needs. The Juke’s compact SUV design makes it ideal for urban and suburban use, while the Qashqai remains one of the UK’s most popular crossover vehicles, offering a balance of practicality and comfort. Meanwhile, the Nissan X-Trail enhances AX’s larger vehicle offering, providing additional space and flexibility for families and business users.
By investing across a variety of body styles and powertrains, AX is ensuring it can cater to a wide spectrum of customer requirements. From smaller crossovers to larger SUVs and premium vehicles, the fleet expansion supports a more tailored replacement experience.
Dan Cripps, Fleet & Logistics Director at AX, said: “This latest investment helps to ensure we have the right vehicles in the right places to support our customers when they need us most. The versatility and popularity of the Juke, Qashqai and X-Trail mean they are a natural fit for our fleet. With UK-built models playing a central role, this agreement also aligns with our aim to offer a modern fleet that reflects today’s car parc.”
The agreement also strengthens the ongoing partnership between AX and Nissan, with the majority of vehicles supplied under three-year lease arrangements. This long-term collaboration highlights both companies’ shared focus on innovation, customer service and operational efficiency.
Russell Forbes, Fleet Director at Nissan, added: “We are extremely proud of our partnership with AX and it’s fantastic to be working with the team as the company grows its UK fleet. Although Nissan and AX operate in different areas of the automotive industry, we are very similar in outlook. We are both constantly innovating to meet the needs of drivers, and always devising new ways to deliver excellent customer service. We thank the team at AX for their business and look forward to our relationship continuing to go from strength to strength.”
As demand for reliable replacement vehicles continues to grow, AX’s latest investment positions the company to deliver greater flexibility, improved availability and enhanced service standards across its UK operations.