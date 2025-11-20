E-Training World launches new suite of driver training modules

If drivers cannot concentrate due to fatigue, poor diet, emotional distractions, or because their minds are elsewhere, their chances of being involved in a collision are heightened. To address this, leading online driver training specialist E-Training World has developed a suite of new driver wellbeing modules to further enhance its market-leading online driver training system and empower fleet managers to invest in their employees’ wellbeing.
The new modules cover four key areas that directly impact driver wellbeing: managing stress and its impact on driving, fatigue and the dangers of driving when tired, life events such as the arrival of a new baby or a divorce, and nutrition – the importance of healthy eating and hydration. Each module examines the causes of the issue, identifies how it can directly impact safe driving, and highlights practical strategies and tips for managing wellbeing and maintaining a safe, positive mindset while driving for work.
Graham Hurdle, managing director at E-Training World, comments, “Wellbeing at work is a key priority, and we need to remember that the workplace extends to the vehicle. In fact, it could be argued that wellbeing when driving is the number one priority. Being a safe driver isn’t just about our driving abilities. Our state of mind has a direct impact on our chances of being involved in a collision.
“Traditionally, driver training has focused on what is happening outside the vehicle – adapting to weather conditions, responding to road signs, avoiding collisions, managing motorway driving, among other skills. But what’s going on inside the driver’s head is just as important.
“Responsible employers are realising that driver training needs a holistic approach. These new modules go beyond the technical aspects of driver training to prioritise employee wellbeing, enabling companies to invest in their employees’ mental health, as well as their physical capabilities. Clients have already commented on how necessary the training is and how keen they are to roll it out to demonstrate their commitment to employee safety in all aspects.”
E-Training World is the company that pioneered online driver profiling and training. As well as serving some of the largest fleet operators in the UK, they provide branded/white-labelled systems to many of the best-known companies in the fleet sector. These include insurance companies, fleet management specialists, accident management providers, driver training businesses, vehicle rental specialists and other fleet sector suppliers.