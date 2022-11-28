VodaFone
Headline News

Driver Training/Safety

learner drivers

Campaign for harsher penalties on those who abuse learner drivers

Monday, November 28, 2022 - 05:50
No Comments
2,562 Views
Driver Training/Safety, General News, News, Newsletter, Novice Drivers, Secondary News, Young Driver

Driving instructors from up and down the UK are backing a nationwide campaign which aims to impose harsher penalties on road users who abuse learner drivers.

The petition launched by learner driver insurers, Marmalade, which has now topped 10.6k signatures is calling for change to penalties issued on the road in circumstances where learners are intimidated or abused.

Marmalade’s research which surveyed over 1,000 learner drivers and more than 400 driving instructors from across the UK revealed every four in five learner drivers (81%) have experienced abuse and intimidation from other road users while driving.

More than half (59%) of driving instructors say it has increased since the start of the pandemic resulting in one in every eight learner drivers quitting driving completely, due to the abuse on UK roads.

Andy Harding

Andy Harding

Commenting on the impact of the issue in Choppington where he’s based, Andy Harding of Andy Harding Driving School said: “Dangerous driving in the proximity of learners can really have a detrimental effect in more ways than one. Many of my students are young people and aggression on the roads can be extremely daunting when added to the stress of learning to drive a vehicle.

“I have posted videos and messages on social media in the past to highlight the issue and to make people aware that it isn’t nice to treat learners in such a way. All this receives is comments from trolls who do nothing but post their opinions about how we shouldn’t be on the road in the first place forgetting they were once in that position.”

The report found a whopping 99% of driving instructors UK-wide have witnessed abuse directed at their pupils, with 61% of respondents reporting the most incidents at roundabouts and 32% at traffic lights.

The intimidation is leading to an increase in errors on the road, with 72% of instructors saying learners are making more mistakes following abuse on the roads.

Linda Ball

Linda Ball

Linda Ball of Lady Auto Driving School in Daventry has had first hand experience of this, and added: “I’d asked a pupil to stop on the left in a safe place. Another motorist took exception to this, pulled alongside and shouted through his window that my pupil was a f****** idiot for stopping there. He then stopped in front of us, so we had to consider going around him, but he pulled away laughing and waving. My pupil went into a meltdown, she couldn’t believe that anyone could be so nasty to her.

“Following the incident and with her test a couple of days later she felt she no longer wanted to drive and taking the test would be pointless. Something has to be done, as this can’t go on!”

While Mark Steeples from PassMark School of Driving in Skipton added: “I had a lesson recently and my pupil pulled out of a junction with a crossroad, she took a left turn with a slight uphill and understandably stalled the car, which is fine and a part of the learning process.

“What followed was a nudge in the back of our vehicle from another road user. The learner was distraught, in tears and never had another lesson again due to a loss of confidence – we can do better than this and consequences should be there for other road users.”

Commenting on the research and the launch of a UK Government petition, managing director of Marmalade, Paul Baxter said: “This issue means a lot to us and is something we feel incredibly passionate about. It’s something that impacts the majority of our customer base which means we have a responsibility to help.

“That’s why we’re calling on the Government to help – our research found that 54% of all respondents would support on-the-spot fines for abuse, with 50% suggesting anger management courses and 35% backing three penalty points.

“Everyone who drives has been a learner before, so they should be able to empathise with the struggles of learner drivers and feel compelled to help by signing this petition.”

To find out more and to sign the petition to encourage changes in the highway code and penalties for abusive road users, visit: https://www.wearemarmalade.co.uk/driver-hub/news/dangerous-driving-around-learner-drivers

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Ford E-Transit

Menzies trials Ford E-Transit

Nov 28, 2022No Comments

Menzies Distribution is accelerating its electric vehicle strategy with a 12-month trial of a pre-production all-electric Ford Transit van. The E-Transit being tested is the L3 H3

Manheim HGV division celebr...

Manheim Auction Services is celebrating after a record-braking year

Nov 28, 2022

Croydon haulier’s trainin...

A London-based logistics specialist has invested in training local

Nov 28, 2022

Schmitz Cargobull launches ...

Schmitz Cargobull, Europe’s leading manufacturer of semi-trailers, has added

Nov 28, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    UK delivery drivers under incr...

    Delivery drivers in the UK

    Nov 23, 202210,698 Views

    Bradfords & Tarmac trial ...

    Bradfords Building Supplies has taken

    Nov 22, 20227,140 Views

    Planned fuel duty increase wil...

    A proposed 23% increase in

    Nov 21, 20225,664 Views

    COP27 ‘unlikely to impro...

    Supply Pilot CEO James Butcher

    Nov 21, 20224,812 Views

    Rapid charging is the answer t...

    Joe Ellwood, EV charger product

    Nov 24, 20223,714 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202288,668 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202264,044 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202252,512 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202241,586 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202230,282 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Ford E-Transit

    Menzies trials Ford E-Transit

    Menzies Distribution is accelerating its

    Nov 28, 2022

    Manheim HGV division celebrate...

    Manheim Auction Services is celebrating

    Nov 28, 2022

    Croydon haulier’s training s...

    A London-based logistics specialist has

    Nov 28, 2022

    Schmitz Cargobull launches new...

    Schmitz Cargobull, Europe’s leading manufacturer

    Nov 28, 2022

    ProtectAVan expands with new S...

    Vehicle enhancement specialist, ProtectAVan, has

    Nov 28, 2022
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing