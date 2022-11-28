VodaFone
Sapphire’s 14-bay Basingstoke workshop opens

Monday, November 28, 2022 - 06:01
Independent repair specialist Sapphire Vehicle Services can now offer truck operators in and around north Hampshire support so good, it’s approved by not one but two leading manufacturers.

Sapphire’s Basingstoke depot is set up to look after trucks, trailers and vans of all makes – but has also won recognition as an authorised repairer of both Isuzu and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

One of Britain’s most successful independent commercial vehicle aftersales providers, Sapphire Vehicle Services looks after upwards of 28,000 trucks and vans at its 19 workshops nationwide, for a client portfolio that includes some of the biggest names in the supermarket sector.

Sapphire took on the Basingstoke facility in 2018. Since then its team has been responsible for keeping vehicles including one customer’s fleet of more than 500 tractor units, rigid trucks and semi-trailers on the road and performing with optimum efficiency.

As an authorised repairer the facility is now able to work on Isuzu’s range of Grafter, N55-75 and F110-135 rigids, which span the range from 3.5 to 13.5 tonnes gvw, as well as Mercedes-Benz Actros, Arocs, Atego and Econic models, covered by the manufacturers’ contract maintenance plans – and can also undertake warranty repairs.

Ideally located on the site of Sainsbury’s Houndsmill Distribution Centre, a stone’s throw from the A339 Ringway and less than three miles from Junction 6 of the M3, Sapphire Vehicle Services’ Basingstoke operation is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The workshop is fully geared-up to maintain and repair semi-trailers as well as trucks. It has 14 bays, two with 35-metre pits and another with an 18-metre pit, and is comprehensively equipped with diagnostic and other tooling. Inspectors from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency carry out truck MOT Tests in its dedicated Authorised Testing Facility, while another lane is dedicated to calibrations and other work on tachographs.

The site also boasts its own bodyshop and holds extensive stocks of truck and trailer parts, while the customer reception and waiting area has been smartly refurbished. Further services available include tail lift repairs and LOLER inspections, 24-hour breakdown and recovery assistance, and access through other Sapphire group divisions to rental, contract hire and full fleet management packages.

Sapphire Vehicle Services is led by Managing Director Perry Reeves, a seasoned industry professional, but day-to-day running of the Basingstoke site is in the hands VMU Manager Steve Wright and Parts Manager Phil Savage.

Perry said: “We’d already brought in a new management team at Basingstoke before work on this project began 18 months ago. We’ve also spent in excess of £150,000 – and a lot of time and effort – to ensure the building is fully compliant with our authorised repairer status.

“Our aim at Sapphire Vehicles Services is to provide customers with exemplary standards of ‘one-stop shop’ aftersales support. The brand expertise that we have within the team at Basingstoke, coupled with the fact that we can undertake R&M contract and warranty work, means we’re now able to provide local operators with a truly comprehensive service in which they can have total confidence.”

VodaFone

