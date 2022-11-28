VodaFone
ProtectAVan expands with new Swindon depot

Monday, November 28, 2022 - 06:08
Vehicle enhancement specialist, ProtectAVan, has opened a new 6,000 sq ft facility in Swindon – with the site now open for vehicle security upgrades, installations and full-scale fit-outs.

Part of the TVL Group, the business has seen significant growth in recent years with the new site – the company’s biggest yet – complementing its existing depots in Loughborough, Leicestershire, and Brentwood, Essex.

The extra space offers more room for ProtectAVan’s technicians to work – which the business expects will translate into shorter wait times for customers.

Laura Moran, Managing Director of TVL Group, says: “Van theft remains an unfortunate regular plight on many honest tradespeople’s livelihoods, bringing additional anxiety to already stressful professions.

“With the opening of our new facility in Swindon, we are not just growing our ProtectAVan brand, but giving more van owners easy access to vital security equipment, that could save them financial and emotional heartache in the long run.”

Founded more than 25 years ago, ProtectAVan is a nationwide installer of commercial vehicle security and accessories.

With over 40 mobile engineers supported by a network of workshops and a PDI compound, ProtectAVan provides services to a wide customer base, ranging from sole traders to major fleet players.

