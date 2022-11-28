Schmitz Cargobull launches new curtainsider semi-trailer

Schmitz Cargobull, Europe’s leading manufacturer of semi-trailers, has added a new product to its general cargo portfolio – the S.CS FREEPOST – which has been specially developed to meet the requirements of the UK and Irish markets, without the need for sliding posts.
Manufactured at the Schmitz Cargobull UK production plant in Manchester, the S.CS FREEPOST offers quick, easy and safe side loading by incorporating a bolted galvanized steel cant rail and fixed aluminium roof sheet as well as a reinforced chassis structure.
Paul Avery, Managing Director – Operations at Schmitz Cargobull UK, says: “We successfully launched production at our Manchester plant in June 2021 with the production of the market specific S.BO PACE and S.CS FIXED ROOF curtainsider semi-trailers.
“We are now pleased to be able to offer our customers the S.CS FREEPOST curtainsider semi-trailer, without the need of sliding posts, from our proven modular system.”
Matthias Muffert, Head of Product Management General Cargo at Schmitz Cargobull, adds: “Before the start of series production, we subjected the S.CS FREEPOST to a series of rigorous tests. The vehicle meets the strict TÜV test requirements with its low tare weight, and is certified to DIN EN 12642 Code XL, meaning our customers can rely on a high-quality curtainsider with maximum safety for general freight transport.”
In addition to high body stability, the design of the S.CS FREEPOST is focused on handling, the safety of the goods and the safety of the driver and loaders. It is available in different heights from 4,200mm to 4,800mm.
The S.CS FREEPOST does not require any sliding posts and offers the driver free, lateral loading and unloading with a side aperture height of up to 3,200mm. To facilitate unloading, the curtain can be tensioned from both the front and the rear. Additional driver safety is provided by the Schmitz Cargobull Susi-Rail, with electrical and pneumatic connections which can be moved to the edge of the trailer so coupling can be achieved without climbing between the tractor and trailer.
Flexible load securing points, with continuous lashing holes in the side rave and an optional 16 pairs of 4t lashing rings are available for optimum load securing. Load shift can be prevented by optional load securing straps, which are tensioned from the rave to the roof track. Additional security against unauthorised access is provided by a 1.8 metre high anti-slash mesh integrated inside the curtains.
Like all Schmitz Cargobull trailers, the S.CS FREEPOST is also equipped with the proven repair-friendly MODULOS chassis with a 10-year guarantee against rust-through. The chassis is complemented by the ROTOS axles and suspension, which are guaranteed for 1,000,000 km or six years*.
The trailer is also fitted with the TrailerConnect® telematics system from Schmitz Cargobull, which is factory fitted as standard. TrailerConnect® offers intelligent connectivity and supports rapid diagnosis and processing of the collected data from all components.
*depending on which comes first