Ford Pro reveals all-electric E-Tourneo Custom

Ford Pro has revealed the all-new E-Tourneo Custom – spearheading the next-generation Tourneo multi-activity vehicle line-up and featuring an advanced all-electric powertrain. 1
E-Tourneo Custom raises the bar in the multi-activity vehicle segment, combining a new platform engineered to deliver maximum versatility and comfort with a high-efficiency battery-electric drivetrain that can deliver a targeted driving range of up to 230 miles.
One of four new all-electric Ford Pro models being launched in Europe by 2024, E-Tourneo Custom targets both personal-use and business customers, offering spacious accommodation for up to eight occupants.
The new model introduces a full suite of premium features including ultra-flexible track-mounted rear seating, hands-free power side doors, B&O audio system, 2 digital key cards, panoramic glass roof – and an innovative tilting steering wheel.
Comfort levels are further enhanced by the superior refinement and vehicle dynamics delivered by the next-generation vehicle design. Quiet electric propulsion and a new level of ride comfort and stability are offered by the optimised chassis architecture with independent rear suspension.
“Whether it’s an active family trip at the weekend or shuttling execs to the airport in style, comfort and refinement, E-Tourneo Custom’s all-electric powertrain, advanced connectivity, cutting-edge design and new luxury features make it a compelling choice,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe. “The Tourneo brand has always stood for space and versatility – now we’re extending the appeal to a new generation of discerning EV buyers seeking performance and comfort.”
As part of the most comprehensive Tourneo Custom range ever, customers can also choose an all-new Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) version for applications where additional flexibility is required. 3 In addition, the new model can be specified with the latest generation of Ford EcoBlue diesel engines, available with a new high-efficiency eight-speed automatic gearbox, and – for the first time – an intelligent all-wheel drive system.
All next-generation Tourneo Custom vehicles are fully integrated with the Ford Pro platform of software and connected services including end-to-end charging solutions, management tools from Ford Pro Telematics, 4 the FordPass Pro app, 5 and the FORDLiive connected uptime system.
Tourneo Custom models with EcoBlue diesel engines are scheduled to reach customers from mid-2023, with additional variants available from later in the year.
Superior EV performance
Utilising the same high-density battery cell technology as the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup in a 74kWh useable battery, with a 160kW electric motor, E-Tourneo Custom will deliver exceptional performance and refinement. The multi-activity vehicle’s all-electric powertrain also offers one-pedal drive capability for even greater energy efficiency, and a more relaxed and comfortable driving experience.
An onboard 11kW AC three-phase charger is capable of fully recharging the battery in less than eight hours, and a 15-80 per cent recharge takes around 41 minutes using a 125kW DC fast charger. E‑Tourneo Custom’s charge profile front-loads the energy to enable quick top-ups; in lab testing, using a 125kW DC fast charger added almost 23 miles of range in just five minutes.
E-Tourneo Custom offers a maximum towing capacity of 2,000kg 6 along with a generous payload allowance, 7 helping adventurous owners carry friends, family and sports equipment with ease, and business operators transport customers and their luggage efficiently.
Pro Power Onboard technology also enables customers to fully utilise the potential of Tourneo Custom’s electrified variants, delivering up to 2.3kW through sockets in the front cabin – ideal for powering digital devices, tools or sports and camping equipment when off-grid.
Designed for space and comfort – with flexible seating and luxury features
The all-new Tourneo Custom has been developed to offer occupants significantly enhanced levels of comfort and convenience, with a stylish new interior design providing superior levels of craftsmanship and material quality, and a highly specified cabin packed with premium features and technologies.
The optimised vehicle platform ensures generous cabin space whether specified with all-electric, PHEV or internal combustion powertrains. Standard and long wheelbase models each offer three rows of seating, with up to eight seats in E-Tourneo Custom and a maximum of nine seats in Tourneo Custom PHEV and EcoBlue diesel-powered models, delivering next-level practicality across the range.
The enhanced interior specification starts with a flexible new track-mounted seating system in the second and third rows, for maximum adaptability when arranging the cabin to provide optimum space for people and their belongings. The tracked seating enables customers to slide seats forward or back along notched tracks set into the rear cabin floor, or to lift seats out completely as required. The three second row seats can each be moved independently, while the third row seats have a two seat/one seat split.
The new seats are lighter than those on the outgoing model and the second row features integrated seatbelts, so reconfiguring the cabin – including into a class-unique six-person conference layout – can be done more quickly and easily. ISOFIX points are available on all three seats in the second row as well as the two outboard seats in the third row.
The luxurious cabin specification includes further new features for customers to personalise their vehicle and enhance their travelling experience, including a large glass panoramic roof that enhances the sensation of space and light for occupants, with infrared treatment to help keep the cabin cool when travelling in strong sunlight. Power-operated sliding side doors also feature hands-free operation, so that the doors can be opened using a kicking motion next to the front wheel, for example when the driver is carrying heavy items.
For maximum comfort and enjoyment on the move, all-new Tourneo Custom also offers tri-zone electronic air temperature control, a powerful 14-speaker B&O sound system featuring a subwoofer located in the rear compartment, sophisticated ambient lighting, wireless charging pad 8 for mobile devices, and heated outboard seats in the second row.
Ford has also developed an innovative new Digital Key system, scheduled to be available in 2024, using NFC technology that is inspired by hotel keycards. It enables owners to carry a convenient slim, waterproof card rather than a bulky keyfob while participating in sports or outdoor pastimes, and can benefit businesses who have multiple drivers using their vehicle.
Tourneo Custom owners can choose from a range of desirable model variants, including the adventurous Active and eye-catching Sport series, and the range-topping Titanium X, which offers the most comprehensive specification of any Tourneo ever – with standard features ranging from stylish 19-inch alloy wheels and full matrix LED lighting to luxurious Sensico synthetic leather seat material. Each series can be specified with any of the available powertrains to suit a wide range of customer needs.
The Tourneo Custom’s enhanced feature content is combined with a significant improvement in capability and performance. The vehicle’s all-new architecture delivers a lower floor height and a new integrated side step to make ingress and loading easier, supported by class-leading apertures for the sliding side door and rear liftgate.
The optimised platform has also enabled a reduced overall height of under two metres for many variants, which allows access to garages and multi-storey car parks that are often inaccessible to vehicles in the Tourneo Custom segment, as well as contributing to optimised efficiency and refinement through improved aerodynamics.
Both drivers and passengers will benefit from the dynamic improvements provided by a completely redesigned chassis featuring an all-new independent rear suspension system which is standard across the range, delivering enhanced ride comfort, handling and refinement.
Innovative design – inside and out
The all-new Tourneo Custom makes a clear statement on the road, with an expressive and sculptural design which will appeal to private customers and high-end businesses alike. With a confident stance, the vehicle has increased visual width front and rear, for a planted and stable appearance.
The front-end design is both dynamic and approachable, and reflects the strong capability which underpins the Tourneo brand. The all-electric E-Tourneo Custom highlights its technology and performance through a unique grille treatment, which is combined with very distinctive LED lighting with signature full-width graphic.
The sophisticated yet practical design is continued within the vehicle, and the stylish two- or three-seat front cabin offers a significant step forward in technology and comfort, with high quality materials and clean, contemporary surfaces.
The instrument panel features an ergonomic 13-inch touchscreen with SYNC 4 infotainment system. 9 This combines with the new digital instrument cluster to create an intuitive, driver-focused cockpit, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility as standard. 10
To support the active lives of their customers, Tourneo vehicles need to double up as mobile living rooms and workspaces, and Tourneo Custom offers the same innovative tilting steering wheel that was recently revealed in the new E‑Transit Custom. The useful, class-unique feature can be used as an ergonomic device holder for laptops and tablets, or folded flat to become a convenient table.
Maximising comfort and ease of movement within the cabin was a major priority, and all vehicles feature steering wheels with a square-shaped lower rim, and this “squircle” shape – and column-mounted shifter for vehicles with an automatic transmission – frees up more space as well as making ingress and egress easier.
Further front cabin space and increased storage come from Ford engineers repositioning the front passenger airbag from the instrument panel to the roof. This enables customers to keep laptop or A4 folder-sized items in covered dashboard storage, and means electronic devices can now be safely fitted closer to the driver with industry-standard AMPS mountings.
Choice of powertrains to suit customer needs
The all-new Tourneo Custom PHEV uses a parallel hybrid system to offer the flexibility of an efficient 2.5‑litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine for long-distance cruising, as well as an electric motor and 11.8kWh useable battery pack enabling a targeted pure-electric driving range of 31 miles, ideal for journeys within city zero-emission zones.
Alongside the electrified powertrains, Ford will also offer Tourneo Custom with its latest-generation EcoBlue diesel engines in 136PS, 150PS or 170PS power outputs – combined with a choice of a new high-efficiency eight-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox.
The new Tourneo Custom also introduces an all-wheel drive option, enhancing confidence for customers who need all-weather capability and for owners accessing campsites, beaches and trails. The system intelligently distributes torque between the axles via an electronically-controlled coupling, with adjustments taking less than 20 milliseconds, and is available for vehicles fitted with the 136PS and 170PS EcoBlue diesel engine and automatic gearbox. Owners who require more traction but prefer a manual gearbox can specify a mechanical limited-slip differential with the 136PS and 150PS EcoBlue diesel engines.
All powertrain variants offer highly competitive towing capability, including a braked trailer weight of up to 2,500kg for diesel-powered models, and a new retractable towbar option allows customers to easily remove the tow hook from view when it is not being used.
Tourneo Custom features a comprehensive suite of Ford’s latest advanced driver assistance systems, including a number of features available on the model for the first time, such as Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centring, 11 Reverse Brake Assist, Fully Active Park Assist and a 360-degree camera system that provides a comprehensive view around the vehicle for easier manoeuvres in the city.
