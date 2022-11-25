VodaFone
Headline News

Advanced Driver Training

Potential for chaos if novice drivers allowed to drive HGVs

Friday, November 25, 2022 - 06:21
No Comments
822 Views
Advanced Driver Training, Driver Training/Safety, General News, News, Newsletter, Novice Drivers, Secondary News

Government plans that could see novice drivers being allowed to automatically drive lorries have been condemned by the UK’s leading independent road safety charity, IAM RoadSmart.

A recent government consultation suggested that drivers who possess a category B car licence should be instantly entitled to a category C1 licence, which allows motorists to drive vehicles weighing up to 7.5 tonnes.

This would mean that a driver as young as 18 years-old, who has just passed their practical driving test, could be allowed to drive large trucks without any further training. The controversial new plans come as policymakers try to lighten the load for examiners, and get more lorry drivers out on the roads amid ongoing supply chain issues.

Indeed, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) Labour Force Survey, the UK’s large goods vehicle (LGV) driver shortage remains chronic, with the number of LGV drivers in employment estimated to have fallen by 30,300 in the first quarter of 2022.* This represents an 11 per cent decrease from the 268,000 LGV drivers who were employed in June 2021.**

But IAM RoadSmart has warned strongly against the proposal, asserting that lorries pose a larger risk to other road users if proper training is not provided. The Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS) has revealed that LGVs posed nine times as much risk of death to other road users, compared to cars.***

Neil Greig, Director of Policy and Research at IAM RoadSmart, commented: “Research has revealed that larger vehicles pose a higher risk to other road users, so it is critical that those who drive them possess the necessary skills and training to drive them safely.

“And yet, this proposal would allow a potentially high risk 18-year-old to legally drive a lorry, without the necessary training, guidance or experience required to do so safely. In our view, these plans present a totally unacceptable risk to the safety of all road users and could lead to chaos up and down our road network.

“To combat the truck driver shortage, we would support steps to expand driver testing capacity, making the industry more attractive to a more diverse workforce and improving the working conditions and infrastructure for drivers. This way, we can ensure that the nation’s truckers continue to deliver vital goods, without compromising the safety of other road users.”

*UK Haulier

**Office for National Statistics

***Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Ford Pro reveals all-electric E-Tourneo Custo...

Nov 25, 2022No Comments

Ford Pro has revealed the all-new E-Tourneo Custom – spearheading the next-generation Tourneo multi-activity vehicle line-up and featuring an advanced all-electric powertrain. 1 E-Tourneo Custom raises the bar

Up to £100 million boost t...

Lorry drivers will benefit from improved and safer rest

Nov 25, 2022

Apollo Tyres with first All...

Apollo Tyres has today launched the Vredestein Quatrac Pro

Nov 24, 2022

Rapid charging is the answe...

Joe Ellwood, EV charger product specialist at ABB, explains

Nov 24, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    UK delivery drivers under incr...

    Delivery drivers in the UK

    Nov 23, 20229,792 Views

    Bradfords & Tarmac trial ...

    Bradfords Building Supplies has taken

    Nov 22, 20226,174 Views
    Jeremy Hunt delivering the Autumn Statement in Parliament

    The Autumn Statement: The indu...

    On Thursday 17th of November,

    Nov 18, 20225,304 Views

    Haulier launches legal action ...

    Haulier Danny W Poole &

    Nov 16, 20225,118 Views

    Planned fuel duty increase wil...

    A proposed 23% increase in

    Nov 21, 20224,584 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202286,700 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202166,648 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202263,756 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202251,168 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202241,040 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Ford Pro reveals all-electric ...

    Ford Pro has revealed the

    Nov 25, 2022

    Potential for chaos if novice ...

    Government plans that could see

    Nov 25, 2022

    Up to £100 million boost to i...

    Lorry drivers will benefit from

    Nov 25, 2022

    Apollo Tyres with first All-Se...

    Apollo Tyres has today launched

    Nov 24, 2022

    Joe Ellwood

    Joe Ellwood, EV charger product

    Nov 24, 2022
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing