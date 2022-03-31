Amey centralises driver training strategy with e-learning programme

Amey, a leading public service provider, has chosen Applied Driving Techniques (ADT) to provide e-learning across the business to promote road safety and mitigate identified risks. The online solution will deliver centralised training to over 9,000 drivers within the UK and Ireland, based on targeted requirements and analysis of driving performance. This latest extension to the partnership builds on a fleet compliance and risk management service that ADT has provided Amey for the past five years.
“We wanted a formalised driver training programme that would take a consistent, company-wide approach to address fleet risk,” explains Julie Davies, Group Fleet & Plant Compliance Manager at Amey. “We take the safety of both our employees and the local communities we operate in incredibly seriously, and working closely with ADT, we have developed an e-learning solution that will operate seamlessly within our internal health and safety portal to engage drivers with targeted online modules.”
The Single Sign-on (SSO) solution will provide direct access to ADT’s Riskmapp system via Amey’s LMS platform. Drivers will receive email requests to complete online training modules triggered by driver behaviour analysis taken from telematics data; new endorsements from licence monitoring; and collision data following insurance claims. ADT’s growing library of modules cover the most common causes of fleet risk including speeding, hazard perception, onboard distraction, aggressive driving and driver fatigue.
“We will be able to quickly address areas of fleet risk by triggering training requirements based on monitored driver performance or the exact nature of a mistake that has taken place. Because it is centralised, it will then be possible to measure the effectiveness of the programme over time and take steps to escalate any recurring issues, as well as support our future safety initiatives,” concludes Davies.
Nigel Lawrence, Director of Client Partnerships at ADT commented: “We were tasked with developing a centralised training programme that delivers a structured approach based on targeted requirements. Utilising our e-learning modules, available through our Riskmapp portal, we can ensure that drivers complete the appropriate training. This will enable Amey to communicate a consistent message, proving relevant guidance to reduce fleet risk and improve road safety.”
Applied Driving Techniques has been providing Amey with an advanced licence and document checking service since 2017, which is helping to achieve high levels of fleet compliance. The electronic licence monitoring service ensures that new and existing employees are legally entitled to drive while reducing the administrative workload. Additionally provided services also include a document checking system – including proof of insurance, tax and MOT – for approximately 800 grey fleet drivers.