Headline News

customs clearance

BIFA welcomes HMRC’s increased communication on forthcoming Customs changes

Thursday, March 31, 2022 - 09:49
No Comments
798 Views
customs clearance, Fleet Management, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Supply Chain

Commenting on the recent HMRC announcement that it would be communicating with all companies involved in international trade on the most significant changes in the processing of customs declarations in 30 years, Robert Keen, director general of the British International Freight Association (BIFA) said: “For several years, BIFA has been highlighting the issues surrounding the impending change from CHIEF, the current system used to process customs declarations to the new Customs Declaration Service (CDS).

“We welcome the fact that HMRC is ramping up its communication on the subject and has recognised that the introduction of new rules can be challenging; whilst showing its appreciation for all the efforts the freight forwarding industry has already made to keep goods flowing.”

Container PortSince it first met with HMRC on the matter many years ago, BIFA has pressed the government regarding clarity over implementation timelines and also the procedural changes involved.

Although BIFA has been providing significant information to its members over a lengthy period of time regarding the migration from CHIEF to CDS and the significant impact, it will now redouble its efforts to encourage them to step up their preparations.

It is also encouraging them to fully prepare their customers about the forthcoming changes, as there is much for them to do to get ready, and much more involvement for them in preparing a customs declaration.

It has also taken the initiative in regards to creating a relevant training programme that will help its members understand and implement the different working methods involved with the new system.

BIFA’s Customs Declaration Service eLearning programme was developed in conjunction with leading Customs software business, Agency Sector Management, and covers the main differences between CHIEF and the Customs Declaration Service (CDS) to enable users to submit customs declarations for exports and imports via the new system.

This has been available since October 2021 and BIFA is confident that it offers a training programme to BIFA members and others that provides cost effective, invaluable advice and information.

Keen concludes: “Whilst HMRC’s recent announcement was welcome, BIFA is emphasising to its members that they need to fully appreciate the scale of the change, the amount of additional data required, and the complexity of completing the customs declaration via the new system.

“Furthermore, we are encouraging members to step up their preparations because, according to HMRC, from September 30th, CHIEF will no longer be available for import entries.”

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Fleetpoint Event

Mar 31, 2022No Comments

Yesterday, 30th March 2022, we had our inaugural Fleetpoint Event, hosted by Vodafone Business Fleet Analytics. This was a great success, with sessions led by Trevor Harrison

Amey van

Amey centralises driver tra...

Amey, a leading public service provider, has chosen Applied

Mar 31, 2022
Mercedes-Benz eVito van

Demo programme for Mercedes...

As part of its ongoing mission to help businesses

Mar 31, 2022
Transport director

Why more businesses are cho...

Any fleet-operating organisation knows the value of a good

Mar 31, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Amazon Prime electric HGVs

    Amazon unveils first-ever full...

    Amazon is launching five electric

    Mar 24, 20228,622 Views

    Matthew Walters

    Matthew Walters, Head of Consultancy

    Mar 30, 20224,722 Views
    Vanarama

    Auto Trader Group acquires Aut...

    Auto Trader Group plc, the

    Mar 22, 20224,296 Views
    On street EV Charging

    New ambition required for UK...

    In a new report published

    Mar 22, 20223,996 Views
    Truck production

    Truck manufacturers suspend tr...

    The Russian invasion and war

    Mar 28, 20223,690 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021239,268 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202163,900 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202138,202 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202225,494 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202124,006 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing