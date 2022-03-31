Yesterday, 30th March 2022, we had our inaugural Fleetpoint Event, hosted by Vodafone Business Fleet Analytics.
This was a great success, with sessions led by Trevor Harrison and Gary Kirby, fleet product specialists, with the Vodafone Business IoT Automotive team who discussed in great detail, how Vodafone can help you transform your fleet and fleet management.
If you missed this interesting and inciteful event, there is still an opportunity to catch up with it here.
There will be further Fleetpoint Events in coming months.
Fleetpoint Editor