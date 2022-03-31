Headline News

Compliance

Freeway reaches the highest standard with the latest ISO accreditations

Compliance, Fleet Management, Maintenance, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Freeway Fleet Systems has announced that it has achieved both ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 9001 (Quality Management) certifications, demonstrating the company’s commitment to and compliance with these internationally recognised standards.

By achieving compliance with ISO 27001, Freeway has demonstrated that it’s application strictly adheres to the latest information security best practices, which will provide peace of mind to customers using their system to handle some of their most critical data.

Additionally, Freeway’s compliance with ISO 9001 ensures that the application and associated services are delivered consistently, reliably and to the highest quality and standards. This approach applies across all business functions supported by Freeway – including fleet and asset management, maintenance and defect management, stores and stock control, purchasing and compliance.

“Achieving both ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 accreditations is a significant milestone for us,” says Patrick Tandy, Managing Director of Freeway. “Being certified against these globally renowned standards is a great accolade for the team here at Freeway, and our customers can be confident that our software is developed and maintained to the highest quality and information security levels.”

To help achieve their ISO accreditations, Freeway secured the help of consultants FleetPerks. The London-based consultancy firm offers assistance primarily to the transport and logistics sector with services in areas such as project management, auditing, interim management, health, safety and environmental, due diligence and expert witness.

“We are perpetually busy as a business and we’d have never achieved both of these ISO accreditations without some expert help. So, the engagement with FleetPerks was absolutely crucial and made the whole process manageable and as undisruptive as possible,” Tandy adds.

Freeway is leading the switch to seamless digital, paperless working by taking advantage of the latest technological advances in cloud computing, mobile systems and artificial intelligence. Designed to improve asset management, compliance and fleet maintenance, Freeway integrates with different cloud and on-premise platforms, and provides users with the option of desktop or mobile interfaces.

