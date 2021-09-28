Trevor Harrison & Gary Kirby

Trevor Harrison (UK Region, North) and Gary Kirby (UK Region, South), are fleet telematics industry experts and product specialists in the Vodafone Business IoT Automotive team. With over 30 year’s experience in the vehicle safety and security industry, they support businesses managing fleets of all types and sizes, and help them navigate sustainability in the fleet world. They work with teams to show them how they can go green and, make the most of their fleet budgets and operations, with the Vodafone Business Fleet Analytics telematics solution and Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment. Find out more by clicking here.