Vodafone Business Fleet Analytics – Our experts

A sustainable future, for your fleet, employees and business – all driven by telematics
Knowing that your business is doing the right thing when it comes to climate change is becoming important, whatever your size. So, more and more companies who manage fleet are now thinking about how to move over to electric. Easy right? Well, as with any new way of doing things, it can feel like a challenge as there’s lots of new things to think about.
Taking the hassle out of going green
Which vehicles would be the right ones to move over? How will this change effect my employees and the way they move around? What will the costs be? How can I make sure I’m getting the best out of these new vehicles, when it comes to maintenance? As well as being sustainable, it’s still important for you to make sure that your employees and vehicles are safe, and that your financial business accounts look healthy.
With our Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment tool (EVSA) you can create your own green fleet, help your drivers to be safer, lower your costs, keep your vehicles working well, driving routes optimised and get rid of paperwork you don’t need. It’s an online easy-to-use platform with clever data analytics and metrics such as state of charge (SOC) and charging details. All to help you make the right informed business decisions for your future.
We’re just one click away
Welcome to a greener, safer and more efficient future with Vodafone Business Fleet Analytics. Interested? Click here to give us your details and we’ll be in touch to see how we can help you make the move over to being green.
Authors: Trevor Harrison & Gary Kirby – Senior Sales Managers – Fleet Telematics UK