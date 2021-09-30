AirXpro
Headline News

Fleet Management

Vodafone Business Fleet Analytics – Our experts

Thursday, September 30, 2021 - 16:08
No Comments
1,098 Views
Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Telematics, Top News, Vodafone Business Fleet Analytics

A sustainable future, for your fleet, employees and business – all driven by telematics

Knowing that your business is doing the right thing when it comes to climate change is becoming important, whatever your size. So, more and more companies who manage fleet are now thinking about how to move over to electric. Easy right? Well, as with any new way of doing things, it can feel like a challenge as there’s lots of new things to think about.

Taking the hassle out of going green

Which vehicles would be the right ones to move over? How will this change effect my employees and the way they move around? What will the costs be? How can I make sure I’m getting the best out of these new vehicles, when it comes to maintenance? As well as being sustainable, it’s still important for you to make sure that your employees and vehicles are safe, and that your financial business accounts look healthy.

With our Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment tool (EVSA) you can create your own green fleet, help your drivers to be safer, lower your costs, keep your vehicles working well, driving routes optimised and get rid of paperwork you don’t need. It’s an online easy-to-use platform with clever data analytics and metrics such as state of charge (SOC) and charging details. All to help you make the right informed business decisions for your future.

We’re just one click away

Welcome to a greener, safer and more efficient future with Vodafone Business Fleet Analytics. Interested? Click here to give us your details and we’ll be in touch to see how we can help you make the move over to being green.

Authors: Trevor Harrison & Gary KirbySenior Sales Managers – Fleet Telematics UK

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Female driver looking behind as she opens the car door

Have you heard of the Dutch Reach?

Sep 30, 2021No Comments

With the government set to confirm major changes to The Highway Code, road users need to get up to speed with a range of changes to the

Lorry driving at night

It’s time to start lookin...

Throughout 2021 the shortage of HGV drivers and its

Sep 30, 2021
Volvo truck on the road

Volvo Trucks hosts online e...

Volvo Trucks is addressing the urgency to fast-forward the

Sep 30, 2021
Charging cable plugged into a car

Future of transport regulat...

The government is committed to phasing out the sale

Sep 30, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021213,486 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021127,848 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201964,068 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201833,660 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201831,392 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing