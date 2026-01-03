Two Unimog vehicles join specialist vehicle fleet

The Environment Agency has taken delivery of two Mercedes-Benz Unimog vehicles to support its nationwide incident response role. The vehicles will be used when rapid deployment of equipment and personnel is needed to support flood emergencies in locations across the country. This will include transporting excavators, machinery, and other essential equipment.
The vehicles have been specified to meet the unique demands of emergency response work. This includes being ADR compliant to enable the safe transportation of large fuel cells required to support continuous operation of emergency pumps and generators during prolonged incidents.
Due to their wading capacity, the Unimogs can transport large pumps to locations where they are most needed and deliver materials and equipment into areas already flooded – often when other vehicles cannot get through.
The Environment Agency tendered for an off-road commercial vehicle that could operate both off-road and as a commercial on-road Operator Licenced vehicle, with high capability and large towing capacity. The Unimog met these requirements.
The vehicles feature exceptional ground clearance, portal axles, and an advanced all-wheel drive system enabling them to traverse terrain that would stop conventional trucks. Combined with wading depth and towing capacity, they are suited to emergency response and environmental protection work.
Ross Paterson, Head of Special Trucks, Daimler Truck UK said: “Adding two Unimogs to the Environment Agency’s incident fleet will help them provide incident response activities to locations needing specialist equipment. The support, handover and training provided to the Environment Agency by South Cave Tractors, has been exceptional and a perfect demonstration of what we can offer customers.”
Abbie Levitt from South Cave Tractors said: “Having been involved with this project from the initial tender, it has been amazing to put together a concept that would meet the high demands of this critical role within the Environment Agency. We always knew Unimog would be the perfect fit with its proven off-road ability and now meeting the stringent demands of GSR Safety Regulations as a commercial vehicle, so seeing them in action is a proud moment for myself and the whole team at South Cave Tractors Ltd “