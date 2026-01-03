Headline News

Daimler

Two Unimogs join specialist vehicle fleet for incident response role with the Environment Agency

Two Unimog vehicles join specialist vehicle fleet

Saturday, January 3, 2026 - 08:44
No Comments
Daimler, Manufacturer News, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

The Environment Agency has taken delivery of two Mercedes-Benz Unimog vehicles to support its nationwide incident response role. The vehicles will be used when rapid deployment of equipment and personnel is needed to support flood emergencies in locations across the country. This will include transporting excavators, machinery, and other essential equipment.

Two Unimogs join specialist vehicle fleet for incident response role with the Environment Agency

left to right: Anton Barnard, National Transport Manager, Defra Group Fleet Services and Abbie Levitt, Sales Executive, South Cave Tractors

The vehicles have been specified to meet the unique demands of emergency response work. This includes being ADR compliant to enable the safe transportation of large fuel cells required to support continuous operation of emergency pumps and generators during prolonged incidents.

Due to their wading capacity, the Unimogs can transport large pumps to locations where they are most needed and deliver materials and equipment into areas already flooded – often when other vehicles cannot get through.

The Environment Agency tendered for an off-road commercial vehicle that could operate both off-road and as a commercial on-road Operator Licenced vehicle, with high capability and large towing capacity. The Unimog met these requirements.

Two Unimogs join specialist vehicle fleet for incident response role with the Environment Agency

Two Unimogs join specialist vehicle fleet for incident response role with the Environment Agency

The vehicles feature exceptional ground clearance, portal axles, and an advanced all-wheel drive system enabling them to traverse terrain that would stop conventional trucks. Combined with wading depth and towing capacity, they are suited to emergency response and environmental protection work.

Ross Paterson, Head of Special Trucks, Daimler Truck UK said: “Adding two Unimogs to the Environment Agency’s incident fleet will help them provide incident response activities to locations needing specialist equipment. The support, handover and training provided to the Environment Agency by South Cave Tractors, has been exceptional and a perfect demonstration of what we can offer customers.”

Abbie Levitt from South Cave Tractors said: “Having been involved with this project from the initial tender, it has been amazing to put together a concept that would meet the high demands of this critical role within the Environment Agency. We always knew Unimog would be the perfect fit with its proven off-road ability and now meeting the stringent demands of GSR Safety Regulations as a commercial vehicle, so seeing them in action is a proud moment for myself and the whole team at South Cave Tractors Ltd “

Tags
, , , , , ,

Related Article

DX Acquires HBC Logistics Marking Next Phase of Growth

DX acquires HBC Logistics to drive next growt...

Jan 06, 2026No Comments

DX has announced the acquisition of HBC Logistics Ltd, a Bedfordshire-based logistics and same-day services provider, marking the first major strategic move in the company’s next phase

Government Injects £18 Million into Plug-in Truck Grant

Government Injects £18 Mil...

The UK Government has announced an additional £18 million

Jan 06, 2026
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant expanded to include Amazon Alexa+ Technology

BMW Intelligent Personal As...

In 2026, BMW will expand its BMW Intelligent Personal

Jan 06, 2026
M&H Carriers reflects on growth, challenges and record demand

M&H Carriers reflects ...

Scottish delivery and logistics operator M&H Carriers is reflecting

Jan 04, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit