DAF starts production of XG Electric and XG⁺ Electric

DAF Trucks has started series production of its new XG Electric and XG+ Electric models, expanding its zero-emission truck range for long-haul transport applications.
Built in Eindhoven, the new electric trucks combine DAF’s latest electric driveline technology with enhanced driver comfort and efficiency. The first vehicle produced, an XG+ Electric tractor delivering 350 kW (480 hp), will be supplied to German logistics operator Hellmold & Plank.
The launch strengthens DAF’s growing portfolio of electric commercial vehicles, which now ranges from the 12-tonne XB Electric for urban distribution through to the XG and XG+ Electric for regional and long-distance haulage. The new models share key technology with the XD and XF Electric trucks, which were jointly named ‘International Truck of the Year 2026’.
Hellmold & Plank, a family-owned logistics business with 122 years of trading history, already operates several zero-emission DAF vehicles across applications including shuttle transport and retail deliveries. The company also uses PACCAR charging equipment as part of its wider electrification strategy.
Designed specifically for longer-distance transport, the XG and XG+ Electric place a strong emphasis on driver comfort. The vehicles feature spacious cabs with interior volumes of up to 12.5 cubic metres, providing improved working, resting and sleeping space for drivers. DAF said the aerodynamic cab design also contributes to greater energy efficiency.
The trucks are available in multiple chassis configurations and are powered by the PACCAR EX-D2 electric drivetrain, offering outputs between 270 kW and 350 kW (370 hp to 480 hp) alongside maximum torque of 2,400 Nm.
Energy is supplied through up to five modular lithium-iron-phosphate battery packs mounted on the chassis. Depending on operating conditions and vehicle specification, the trucks can achieve zero-emission driving ranges of more than 500 kilometres.
Harald Seidel, President of DAF Trucks, said: “The start of production of the XG and XG+ Electric, underlines our commitment to offering zero-emission solutions across a broad range of applications.
“Customers such as Hellmold & Plank demonstrate that our electric trucks are delivering strong efficiency and sustainable performances in everyday logistics operations.”
The start of production reflects continued growth in demand for electric heavy goods vehicles as fleet operators seek lower-emission transport solutions capable of supporting regional and long-distance logistics operations.