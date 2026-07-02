Vansform hits the road with fully racked-out demonstrator

Panel van conversion specialist Vansform has unveiled a fully equipped Mercedes-Benz Sprinter demonstrator designed to showcase the company’s bespoke conversion capabilities and craftsmanship.
Created as a mobile showroom, the vehicle features an extensive range of products from leading supplier partners and will spend the summer attending trade exhibitions and visiting customer sites to demonstrate the breadth of Vansform’s van conversion services.
“We’ve really gone to town on this demonstrator,” said Van Conversion Manager Dan McLaughlin. “It’s laid out in a way that’s typical for service industry applications but not everyone would need this much – we treated it as a blank canvas to illustrate as much as possible of what we can do.”
The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been fitted with a comprehensive range of practical equipment aimed at service, maintenance and fleet operators. The load area features a durable 9mm Nordic ply floor with an anti-slip heksa-pattern phenolic coating, providing the foundation for Vansform’s non-intrusive installation method. The walls and doors are lined with 4mm Polyline panels, creating a wipe-clean, non-absorbent surface that also protects the vehicle’s bodywork.
Storage is provided by a lightweight yet highly durable Tom-Lock aluminium racking system, specifically designed for service vehicle applications. Inside the van, three LED strip lights with integrated passive infrared sensors automatically illuminate the load area when accessed, helping prevent unnecessary battery drain.
For operators working in low-light conditions, the demonstrator includes two rear-facing high-powered LED work lamps mounted on adjustable brackets and controlled from the cab. An amber mini lightbar mounted on the roof, complete with front and rear-facing strobes, delivers 360-degree visibility and supports Chapter 8 compliance for roadside operations.
The vehicle is also equipped with a wind-powered Flettner roof ventilator, highly visible yellow rear access steps and grab handles, plus a Teal Handeman hot handwash unit with a three-stage hand-care dispenser.
Power is supplied by a Merlin Power 1,000W inverter with integrated Power Guard protection and twin 240V RCD-protected sockets, housed within a laser-cut Vansform-branded enclosure. The cab has also been upgraded with embroidered Vansform seat covers and a comprehensive Locks4Vans security package, including hook locks, anti-spike and anti-drill protection, internal latch protection and anti-peel door security.
To further support driver safety, the demonstrator carries a fully equipped driver pack containing a first aid kit suitable for vans and trucks, warning triangle, life hammer, fire extinguisher, emergency LED beacon and torch, high-visibility vest, tyre tread depth gauge, charging cable, foil blanket, windscreen wash tablets and other essential equipment.
Completing the vehicle is a full vinyl wrap produced by vehicle graphics specialist Mediafleet. The livery features images of the van’s organised interior, prominent Vansform branding, supplier partner logos and Chapter 8-compliant rear chevron markings.
“The van really stands out and has already drawn some admiring comments from visitors to our premises,” said Dan McLaughlin. “Now we’re really looking forward to getting it out around the country to give prospective customers a great idea of the standards they can expect, if they commission a Vansform conversion.”
Vansform was established earlier this year as a dedicated division of Manchester-based Alloy Bodies, a company with more than 50 years’ experience building premium truck bodies and specialist commercial vehicle solutions.
Vansform Managing Director Russ Hallowes explained: “For over 50 years we’ve built a great reputation for providing premium rigid truck bodies. But while we have always offered panel van conversions, that’s been a smaller part of our business. With Vansform, we aim to set that right.”
Dan McLaughlin added: “If you run one van or a fleet of hundreds, if you need anything that fits on, in or under your vehicle, we’d love to talk.
“We can offer everything from shelving through to secure storage, power generation, interior and exterior lighting, livery, through to more specialised items like lifting equipment, aftermarket security, safe access and egress solutions or bespoke fabricated elements.
“If you want to transform your vans and your business, talk to us at Vansform.”