Headline News

BYD

How the Electric Freightway Project can drive forward UK net zero

BYD and Electric Vehicles UK Partner for a Fully Electric Future

Friday, January 30, 2026 - 10:04
No Comments
BYD, General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter

BYD is partnering with Electric Vehicles UK (EVUK), an industry-to-consumer organisation which aims to accelerate the UK’s move towards a fully electric future.

Founded in 2024, Electric Vehicles UK’s mission is to make electric mobility more trustworthy, accessible, and easy for car buyers to understand. They do this by challenging misinformation and campaigning to lower the barriers that prevent drivers from making the switch.

As the leading New Energy Vehicle (fully electric and plug-in hybrid) manufacturer in the UK, BYD supports Electric Vehicles UK’s efforts to engage consumers, policymakers and the media on the benefits of battery electric vehicles. Through the partnership, BYD is granted access to numerous consumer events, while it enables both EVUK and BYD to strengthen their co-ordination when engaging in public, industry, and press activities.

Commenting on the partnership, Bono Ge, Country Manager of BYD UK, said:

“We’re delighted to be joining EVUK to fully support its mission to increase consumer awareness of electric vehicles. Together we aim to explain the various benefits of owning an electric car – from a smoother, quieter drive, responsive performance and reduced running costs – by providing accurate information to the public. In doing this, we’ll move closer to our ultimate goals of achieving global climate targets and improving air quality.”

Tanya Sinclair, CEO of Electric Vehicles UK, said:

“I am delighted to welcome BYD as a partner of EVUK. They are innovators in EV technology and are among the global manufacturers moving away from fossil-fuelled vehicles and accelerating the UK’s transition to an all-electric future. BYD’s partnership with EVUK strengthens our ability to provide clear information and insight that helps build confidence and demand for all electric vehicles in the UK.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

New Licence Rules for Heavier Electric Vans Introduced

Parliamentary Inquiry Launches into the Natio...

Jan 30, 2026No Comments

The Transport Committee has launched an inquiry that will examine the ambitions and potential effectiveness of the Government’s new Road Safety Strategy. Published earlier this month, the new strategy aims to

A busy motorway

RAC data reveals petrol fal...

Fuel drops by 3p in January, with drivers of

Jan 30, 2026
Renault Trucks T 01 Racing Sets a New Standard for Used Trucks

Renault Trucks T 01 Racing ...

Renault Trucks confirms its commitment to offer top-of-the-range used

Jan 30, 2026
VEV powers the Kinchbus transition to electric buses

VEV powers the Kinchbus tra...

Leading e-fleet solutions provider VEV has delivered the charging

Jan 29, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit