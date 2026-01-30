BYD and Electric Vehicles UK Partner for a Fully Electric Future

BYD is partnering with Electric Vehicles UK (EVUK), an industry-to-consumer organisation which aims to accelerate the UK’s move towards a fully electric future.
Founded in 2024, Electric Vehicles UK’s mission is to make electric mobility more trustworthy, accessible, and easy for car buyers to understand. They do this by challenging misinformation and campaigning to lower the barriers that prevent drivers from making the switch.
As the leading New Energy Vehicle (fully electric and plug-in hybrid) manufacturer in the UK, BYD supports Electric Vehicles UK’s efforts to engage consumers, policymakers and the media on the benefits of battery electric vehicles. Through the partnership, BYD is granted access to numerous consumer events, while it enables both EVUK and BYD to strengthen their co-ordination when engaging in public, industry, and press activities.
Commenting on the partnership, Bono Ge, Country Manager of BYD UK, said:
“We’re delighted to be joining EVUK to fully support its mission to increase consumer awareness of electric vehicles. Together we aim to explain the various benefits of owning an electric car – from a smoother, quieter drive, responsive performance and reduced running costs – by providing accurate information to the public. In doing this, we’ll move closer to our ultimate goals of achieving global climate targets and improving air quality.”
Tanya Sinclair, CEO of Electric Vehicles UK, said:
“I am delighted to welcome BYD as a partner of EVUK. They are innovators in EV technology and are among the global manufacturers moving away from fossil-fuelled vehicles and accelerating the UK’s transition to an all-electric future. BYD’s partnership with EVUK strengthens our ability to provide clear information and insight that helps build confidence and demand for all electric vehicles in the UK.”