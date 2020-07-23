Headline News

One in three serious injuries result from road traffic accidents

Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 09:47
No Comments
228 Views
Accident Management, Driver Training/Safety, General News, Killed or Seriously Injured (KSI), News, Newsletter, Road Safety, Secondary News

New research into injury incidents in the UK reveals that a shocking proportion of the population has been seriously injured in road traffic accidents within the last five years.

road traffic accidentsThe research into 1,000 adults across the UK, conducted by Fletchers Serious Injury, revealed that 32% of those who have suffered a serious injury within this timeframe, such as broken bones and spinal injuries, sustained the injury via a traffic accident.

Younger drivers are noticeably more likely to be involved in a road traffic accident than their older counterparts. On average, road traffic accidents accounted to 55.8% of serious injuries in those aged 18-34, compared with 16.6% of those aged 45 and above, making younger drivers more than three times as likely to be a victim.

Men were also revealed to be more at risk than women, with over a third of affected men (35.7%) having suffered a serious injury in a traffic accident, compared with 24.7% of women.

The findings also revealed a concerning unwillingness amongst those who had suffered an injury to pursue a claim, meaning that they are less likely to receive the compensation and support they need to get their life back on track; with almost a fifth (19.1%) saying that they would not pursue a claim if they suffered a serious injury.

Worryingly, younger people were also far less likely to make a claim than their older counterparts, with 60% of those aged 18-24 reporting that they would not pursue legal action if they suffered a serious injury, with all other age demographics averaging 15-25%.

When quizzed about their motivations for not seeking justice following an accident, 41% admitted that they would not know how to pursue a claim. This number rises to 48% of younger respondents (those aged 25-34), indicating a greater need for younger people to be educated on their rights if an accident should occur. A further 32.5% of respondents would be worried about the financial risk of pursuing a claim, which again rises to 66.7% of those aged 18-24.

Adrian Denson, chief legal officer at Fletchers Serious Injury, commented: “When you suffer a serious injury following a non-fault road traffic accident, there are many things that can suddenly become vitally important to you – and seeking compensation is only one of those things.

“Of course, making a claim for the first time is something completely unfamiliar to many of our clients. But we have been fighting for justice on behalf of our customers for more than 30 years. It is our job to understand the claims process on your behalf, and to navigate you through that process and take the complications away from you.

“At all stages of the journey, our specialist solicitors are not only available to answer any questions, they are actively building a relationship with you and will guide you through the entire process from taking the claim to securing the settlement.”

Further statistics and information from the research can be found in the report here.

Tags
,

Related Article

pre-lockdown

Van and heavy goods traffic returns to pre-lo...

Jul 23, 2020No Comments

Light commercial and heavy goods vehicle traffic has returned to pre-lockdown levels according to figures released today by the Department for Transport (DfT). The DfT research revealed

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen Commercial Vehic...

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has brought two new sites on

Jul 23, 2020
diesel emissions

Fiat Chrysler and Iveco off...

Investigators have searched offices of car maker Fiat Chrysler

Jul 23, 2020
Camcon Automotive

Camcon Automotive set to sl...

Heavy Duty Diesel truck fleets could save millions of

Jul 22, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202057,702 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201428,044 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201426,022 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201925,602 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201823,460 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing