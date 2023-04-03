Newell& Wright add 2 new I-Save Volvo FH tractors to the fleet

Sheffield-based Newell & Wright Group has welcomed two new Volvo FH with I-Save 6×2 tractor units to help the company reduce the carbon footprint of its operations.
Supplied by Luke Cook, Area Sales Manager, Crossroads Truck and Bus, the new vehicles benefit from Volvo’s I-Save technology, which leverages turbo-compounding to reduce fuel consumption without compromising driveability.
Stephen Newell, Operations Director, Newell & Wright Group, says: “Reducing environmental impact is our top priority and we have now placed clear targets to push for double figures in regard to the fuel consumption of our trucks.
“For older models from other manufacturers, those sorts of numbers are nothing more than a pipe dream. That’s not the case with these Volvos though. With the combined technology of the trucks and the superb driver training we received, in no time at all both of our new models were comfortably hitting that double figure target.”
The tractor units feature a Euro-6 compliant D13TC Step E engine, producing 460 hp and a peak torque of 2,600 Nm, which unlocks supreme fuel figures by making use of the available energy at every stage to deliver increased efficiency across the whole rpm range.
Further fuel gains are provided by Volvo’s I-Shift automated gearbox technology, which constantly evaluates information such as speed, weight, road grade and torque demand to perfectly time each gear shift. Volvo’s predictive cruise control system, I-See, and I-Cruise with I-Roll are also included as part of the I-Save package.
To maximise comfort, Stephen Newell has opted to equip his latest acquisitions with Drive++ packages. This sees the trucks fitted with leather upholstery, dual armrests and an adjustable steering wheel with neck-tilt, all included within a spacious Globetrotter cab. This setup is completed by an air-suspended and heated driver’s seat.
Both vehicles feature a modern dashboard with a fully digital 12-inch, high-resolution instrument display, DAB radio and navigation and an under bunk mounted 33-litre fridge freezer.
Safety is boosted through Forward Collision Warning with Advanced Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning systems, while visibility is increased with electrically heated and operated main and wide-angle mirrors and headlamps, which automatically adjust to ambient light conditions.
Though Newell & Wright Group previously ran a “purely Volvo fleet” – some older models of which it still maintains on site – its FH with I-Save trucks are the first new vehicles from the Swedish manufacturer to enter its fleet since 2013.
“Since returning to Volvo we’ve been very impressed by the product quality and innovation on offer,” adds Stephen Newell. “We like to keep our fingers firmly on the pulse when it comes to the latest vehicle technology and, as far as we can see, Volvo’s I-Save package is not just second to none but technologically unique. We’d certainly be interested in trying its zero emissions technology in the future too.”
The new trucks are expected to cover at least 160,000 km annually, working five days a week across the next seven years. The tractor units will work double shifts, with drivers conducting container deliveries around Sheffield and as far north as Newcastle during the day, before switching to long distance operations at night across the UK.
Founded in 1974, Newell & Wright Group provides haulage and container services via its fleet of 100 commercial vehicles. In addition to Sheffield headquarters, the company also operates two rail terminals.