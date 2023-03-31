Pro-Align launches new diagnostic wheel balancer for CVs

Wheel servicing specialist, Pro-Align, has launched a new automated wheel balancer for heavy duty commercial vehicles.
The HD Elite from leading workshop equipment manufacturer, Hunter, has been designed to solve even the toughest of wheel related vibration issues, while helping to increase tyre life and reduce driver fatigue.
Compared to traditional wheel balancers, the HD Elite’s automated process reduces operator error and speeds up the balancing service, making it perfect for commercial vehicle workshops working on larger vehicles, such as HGVs, buses and coaches. However, the balancer works with tyre sizes up to 52 inches and can lift up to an impressive 227kg, making it an ideal choice for those workshops servicing both light and heavier commercial vehicles as well.
Designed with technicians in mind, the HD Elite has an intuitive touchscreen interface, including features to help workshops use their time and money in the most efficient way, such as ‘SmartWeight’, which optimises and reduces the weights needed to accurately balance commercial vehicle wheels.
Clive Seabrook, CEO, Pro-Align said: “The Hunter HD Elite is an exceptional diagnostic system and we’re excited to be bringing it to workshops in the UK and Ireland.
“The system is quick, easy to use and more accurate than less sophisticated options. Its highly beneficial for workshop efficiency and reducing vehicle maintenance times, but more importantly, minimising troublesome wheel vibration issues.”
The Hunter HD Elite uses laser technology and a diagnostic load roller to solve vibration issues by measuring the entire wheel contact patch for accurate results.
Seabrook continues: “Excessive wheel vibration is often considered nothing more than an inconvenience for fleet operators but if left untreated can actually cause serious health issues for drivers, such as repetitive strain and back injuries.
“With the HD Elite, tyre rollout issues can be minimised to help significantly reduce wheel vibration issues, safeguarding drivers and increasing overall tyre life in the process.”
To find out more about the HD Elite call 01327 323 007 or go to www.pro-align.co.uk to discover the full range of wheel servicing equipment available at Pro-Align.