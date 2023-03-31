VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Hunter HD Elite

Pro-Align launches new diagnostic wheel balancer for CVs

Friday, March 31, 2023 - 10:46
No Comments
438 Views
Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Top News, Tyre Management, Tyres

Wheel servicing specialist, Pro-Align, has launched a new automated wheel balancer for heavy duty commercial vehicles.

The HD Elite from leading workshop equipment manufacturer, Hunter, has been designed to solve even the toughest of wheel related vibration issues, while helping to increase tyre life and reduce driver fatigue.

Hunter HD EliteCompared to traditional wheel balancers, the HD Elite’s automated process reduces operator error and speeds up the balancing service, making it perfect for commercial vehicle workshops working on larger vehicles, such as HGVs, buses and coaches. However, the balancer works with tyre sizes up to 52 inches and can lift up to an impressive 227kg, making it an ideal choice for those workshops servicing both light and heavier commercial vehicles as well.

Designed with technicians in mind, the HD Elite has an intuitive touchscreen interface, including features to help workshops use their time and money in the most efficient way, such as ‘SmartWeight’, which optimises and reduces the weights needed to accurately balance commercial vehicle wheels.

Clive Seabrook, CEO, Pro-Align said: “The Hunter HD Elite is an exceptional diagnostic system and we’re excited to be bringing it to workshops in the UK and Ireland.

“The system is quick, easy to use and more accurate than less sophisticated options. Its highly beneficial for workshop efficiency and reducing vehicle maintenance times, but more importantly, minimising troublesome wheel vibration issues.”

The Hunter HD Elite uses laser technology and a diagnostic load roller to solve vibration issues by measuring the entire wheel contact patch for accurate results.

Seabrook continues: “Excessive wheel vibration is often considered nothing more than an inconvenience for fleet operators but if left untreated can actually cause serious health issues for drivers, such as repetitive strain and back injuries.

“With the HD Elite, tyre rollout issues can be minimised to help significantly reduce wheel vibration issues, safeguarding drivers and increasing overall tyre life in the process.”

To find out more about the HD Elite call 01327 323 007 or go to www.pro-align.co.uk to discover the full range of wheel servicing equipment available at Pro-Align.

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

IVECO eDaily

IVECO announces Pod Point as EV charging pref...

Mar 31, 2023No Comments

The new all-electric IVECO eDaily is a class-leading EV with a broad range of capabilities that enable it to complete any mission – it’s the same Daily,

Two new Mercedes-Benz vans

UK commercial vehicle outpu...

UK commercial vehicle (CV) production fell by -21.6% in the second month

Mar 31, 2023
HVS Prototype

HVS confirms radical new ze...

Zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle innovator, Hydrogen Vehicle Systems

Mar 31, 2023
Two electric cars being charged

Response to the Government&...

Gerry Keaney, BVRLA Chief Executive: “The Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV)

Mar 31, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Case study: Maurice Flynn ...

    Providing vital support to those

    Mar 23, 20236,150 Views
    Truck Driver

    Where are we now with the HGV ...

    In January 2022, the HGV

    Mar 22, 20235,412 Views
    Volvo FH 540 Dual Clutch 6x2 tractor unit

    Two new Volvo FH Globetrotter ...

    Stockport-based Robert Walker has taken

    Mar 24, 20234,788 Views
    WEVC’s Watt eCV1

    WEVC & ETRUX partnership ...

    Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WEVC)

    Mar 29, 20233,990 Views
    Key2 QuickStart

    Jaama launches Key2 QuickStart...

    With vehicle fleet costs spiralling

    Mar 22, 20233,594 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022131,556 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202289,736 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202251,822 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202246,692 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202228,338 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Hunter HD Elite

    Pro-Align launches new diagnos...

    Wheel servicing specialist, Pro-Align, has

    Mar 31, 2023
    IVECO eDaily

    IVECO announces Pod Point as E...

    The new all-electric IVECO eDaily

    Mar 31, 2023
    Two new Mercedes-Benz vans

    UK commercial vehicle output f...

    UK commercial vehicle (CV) production fell by -21.6%

    Mar 31, 2023
    HVS Prototype

    HVS confirms radical new zero-...

    Zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle

    Mar 31, 2023
    Two electric cars being charged

    Response to the GovernmentR...

    Gerry Keaney, BVRLA Chief Executive:

    Mar 31, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing