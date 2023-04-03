Back pain costing UK fleets £4.9bn per year

Back troubles are one of the biggest causes of work absences in the UK, accounting for more than 12 million days lost every year [1]. In light of this, Northgate Vehicle Hire analysed UK prescription data for leading back pain medications to find out where businesses are most at risk of employee absence due to backache.
Back pain is costing commercial driving businesses in the UK nearly £4.9 billion each year
According to a recent report, 480,000 workers in the UK suffer from work-related back pain, with an average of 16 days lost per case [2]. This is especially impacting those who drive for a living. A recent study found that over two-thirds of van drivers (70%) in the UK take time off for back pain [3]. With 4.1 million licensed van drivers in the UK, and a day’s sickness costing a business £107.85, work leave as a result of back pain is costing commercial driving businesses nearly £4.9 billion each year [4].
Where in the UK are businesses most at risk of employee absence due to back pain?
Bolton, a town in Greater Manchester, has the highest proportion of people suffering from back pain in the UK, making businesses in this region most at risk of employee absence due to backache.. The prescription data shows that an average of 122.1 prescriptions are prescribed each year per 1,000 people. This is a staggering 177% higher than the UK average of 44 annual prescriptions per 1,000 people. Bolton has also seen the ninth largest year-on-year increase in relevant medication, with an average 243% increase each year since 2017.
The Southport and Formby region ranks second with 115.6 prescriptions each year per 1,000 people, 5% lower than Bolton. Following closely other top UK regions suffering most from backaches are Oldham (111.9 prescriptions), Tameside and Glossop (92.9 prescriptions), and South Sefton (92.7 prescriptions) respectively ranking third, fourth, and fifth.
As demonstrated by the map above, there is a heavy concentration of Brits experiencing back pain in the North West of England, with all of the top ten most affected areas falling in this region. This is further reflected by Bury (263%), South Sefton (253%), Manchester (249%) and Southport and Formby (249%) all seeing the top five largest year-on-year prescription increases since 2017, with the Northern city of Bradford seeing the third biggest increase of 250%. Across the UK there has been an average year-on-year prescription increase of 217%.
Dr Hana Patel, a UK based General Practitioner, reveals how to reduce your chance of developing driving-related back injury: “As a GP expert witness, I see many patients with driving-related back pain injuries. Our bodies are made for movement, and sitting in one position for a long time in the car means that we may not be focusing on our posture. Such a static position will inevitably lead to muscle aches and pains.
There are different types of back pain caused as a result of driving that will vary depending on your physiology and posture. Pain can be experienced all across your back, from your shoulders down your spine and into your buttocks. Men, women, and different age groups are impacted differently or are more susceptible to back pain caused by driving. Generally, the estimate is that around one-third of people will be affected by back pain during their adult life, and back pain generally affects women more than men due to pelvic structural differences.
Here are my top tips to reduce and prevent back pain and injury when driving:
- When driving long distances, make sure that you stop for a rest break to stretch and have a walk every few hours, to prevent a build-up of tension in your lower back.
- People often forget that when driving, their seats, mirrors, and steering wheel should be adjusted to suit their height, leg length, and range of neck movements, to help reduce strain on joints unnecessarily.
- Hot and cold compression can help if you are in pain, and if you are lucky enough to have a heated seat, I would recommend using this periodically during longer drives to help ease muscle tension.”
The wider study can be found here: https://northgatevehiclehire.co.uk/blog/features/uk-drivers-and-back-pain-report
Sources
[1] https://www.unison.org.uk/get-help/knowledge/health-and-safety/back-pain/#:~:text=Back%20pain%20is%20one%20of,damage%20or%20other%20health%20conditions.
[2] https://www.seton.co.uk/legislationwatch/article/back-pain-and-injury-at-work/#:~:text=Back%20pain%20and%20injuries%20to,related%20illnesses%2C%20with%20480%2C000%20cases.
[3] https://www.reading-chiropractor.co.uk/blog/70-of-van-drivers-suffer-with-back-pain-costing-the-uk-21-billion/#:~:text=Our%20research%20made%20it%20evident,21%20billion%20in%20opportunity%20cost.
[4] https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1065072/van-statistics-2019-to-2020.pdf