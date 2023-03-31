IVECO announces Pod Point as EV charging preferred supplier

The new all-electric IVECO eDaily is a class-leading EV with a broad range of capabilities that enable it to complete any mission – it’s the same Daily, just electric. Pod Point has been announced as IVECO’s preferred supplier for charging, enabling businesses to go electric with minimal fuss via a new referral program.
The agreement will see Pod Point become IVECO’s preferred EV chargepoint supplier, on a referral basis. When IVECO customers – be that large fleets or SMEs – purchase a brand-new IVECO eDaily, Pod Point will be recommended as a charging partner to support whatever their business needs may be. Depending on customer requirements, Pod Point will offer AC charging from 7kW up to 22kW using either a Solo 3 or Twin charger, both at a discounted price.
Retail customers also benefit from IVECO offering a free Solo 3 homecharger and installation, supporting a complete EV ecosystem solution.
Swapping the pump for the plug can be a daunting prospect for those new to the world of EVs, but via Pod Point – one of the UK’s leading EV charging providers – everything from home to business charger installation, any necessary groundwork, maintenance and servicing of charging units are taken care of. Pod Point also offers Array Charging, its load-balancing solution, which enables more chargers to be installed on a pre-existing supply. This peace of mind solution is provided to IVECO customers when ordering their new IVECO eDaily.
Pod Point provides knowledge and expertise for charging installation infrastructure at various scales – from single homechargers to large-scale commercial fleets. Those looking for a home charger can select the Solo 3. Additionally, Solo 3 and Twin chargers can be installed in commercial car parks, loading bays, depots and more, providing a secure and reliable way for drivers to recharge their eDaily vans while not in use.
The IVECO eDaily is designed to deliver the same extensive range of capabilities operators have come to value in its diesel sibling. Thanks to its strong truck-based chassis, this eLCV is the only vehicle in its class capable of towing 3.5-tonnes. A choice of battery configurations via an innovative modular battery layout allows operators to tailor an eDaily to their individual mission, balancing payload with range. The van’s 80kW rapid charging capacity allows the eDaily to gain 62 miles of range in just 30 minutes with a total range on a full charge of up to 248 miles*.
IVECO UK Light Business-line Director, Mike Cutts said “Pod Point has been supplying reliable EV charging since 2009. This vast experience made it an obvious choice for our preferred supplier. Customers will benefit from this and the one-stop-shop solution Pod Point offers – making EV adoption even easier.”
Commenting on the partnership, Erik Fairbairn, Pod Point Founder and CEO, said: “Electrifying the light commercial vehicle fleet is a powerful way to stop travel damaging the earth and the new eDaily will encourage both SMEs and large fleets to go electric. We’re excited to be working with IVECO as their preferred chargepoint supplier.”
The IVECO eDaily will be making its UK debut at the 2023 Commercial Vehicle Show 18-20 April with the vehicle being available for order now.
*Range quoted is that of an IVECO Daily 42S 3 battery model on the urban cycle.