Trakm8 celebrates renewed relationship with Bibby Distribution

Leading vehicle technology specialist Trakm8 will continue to provide its industry leading tracking solution to Bibby Distribution, one of Britain’s foremost logistics and supply chain specialists, in a fresh five-year deal.
The renewed relationship will see Trakm8’s real-time GPS trailer tracking solution used across Bibby Distribution’s 1,300-strong trailer and tanker fleet. The new contract further bolsters the partnership between Trakm8 and Bibby, which was first formalised in 2015.
Speaking of the renewal, Adam Purshall, fleet and procurement director at Bibby Distribution, said: “With a mixed fleet which encompasses some 1,300 trailers across our 50 operating centres nationwide, the ability to track and manage those trailers is business critical, ensuring we can proactively manage our customers deliveries and manage our valuable assets. It was that requirement that first led us to partner with Trakm8 five years ago, at a time when we had little visibility or management information in relation to our trailer fleet.
“The Trakm8 solution affords us access to data-rich insights which are crucial for the day-to-day running of our business. Since partnering with Trakm8, we have been able to increase our trailer utilisation by 15 percent, ensuring our trailers are used as effectively as possible, ultimately maximising our return on investment and enabling us to manage legal compliance and the fleet size proactively.
“Working across the FMCG, food ingredient and packaging sectors, we need our fleet to be dynamic and need to have the ability to flex in line with customer volumes– something the Trakm8 solution has helped us achieve. We are delighted to continue our association with Trakm8, and look forward to working closely with them – and their unique solutions – moving forwards.”
Trakm8’s trailer tracking technology enables transport operators to continuously monitor the mileage and location of active trailers, alongside locating under utilised assets as required. Rugged and robust, Trakm8’s trailer tracking telematics devices are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and extreme temperatures, making them the ideal solution for FMCG hauliers, who are often transporting goods at sub-zero temperatures.
With security in mind, the solution also enables transport operators to create geo fences (virtual boundaries) to help safeguard against the unauthorised use of the assets. Furthermore, Trakm8 can supply data feeds from the technology directly into a business’s existing trailer management system.