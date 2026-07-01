Moto launches dedicated eHGV charging hubs at Tamworth

Moto Hospitality has officially opened its new proprietary Moto CHARGE ultra-rapid EV charging hub at its Tamworth motorway services site, introducing dedicated electric heavy goods vehicle (eHGV) charging bays in a major step towards commercial fleet decarbonisation.
The new charging hub is designed to support both private motorists and commercial fleet operators, offering ultra-rapid charging speeds of up to 360kW, accessible charging bays and multiple payment options. Moto says the site sets a new benchmark for reliable, open-access EV charging infrastructure while helping address one of the biggest barriers to zero-emission freight transport.
The Tamworth development forms part of Moto’s £500 million investment programme to modernise its motorway service areas, quadruple the number of EV charging bays across its network and accelerate the rollout of eHGV charging infrastructure throughout the UK.
The new super hub features 24 ultra-rapid charging bays for passenger electric vehicles alongside eight dedicated bays for electric HGVs. While the dedicated eHGV facilities represent significant progress, Moto acknowledges that the wider transition to electric freight remains a complex industry challenge requiring greater collaboration across the public and private sectors.
Moto believes its open-access charging model will help establish a new standard for freight operators and supply chain managers by providing reliable, high-capacity charging infrastructure capable of supporting commercial vehicle operations.
To deliver the required levels of power, reliability and uptime, Moto has continued its partnerships with GRIDSERVE and Actemium. The organisations previously worked together on the government’s Electric Freightway programme, which delivered the UK’s first public eHGV charging hub at Moto Exeter. They have now collaborated again to deploy the high-capacity charging infrastructure at Tamworth.
Ken McMeikan, CEO of Moto Hospitality, commented: “The launch of Moto CHARGE at our Tamworth site is a landmark moment not just for Moto, but for the UK’s entire logistics sector. By introducing dedicated, open-access eHGV bays alongside high-capacity passenger charging, we are directly addressing the infrastructure gap that has held back commercial fleet decarbonisation.
“Together with our partners, including Actemium, GRIDSERVE and Last Mile, we are delivering the reliable, ultra-rapid power supply chain managers need, while taking a crucial step forward in our £500 million commitment to transform the UK’s motorway network.
“Our goal is to provide a scalable blueprint that proves this is possible and encourages the wider industry and public sector collaboration needed to build a truly national network.”
Daniel Kunkel, CEO of GRIDSERVE, said: “This milestone demonstrates what can be achieved when industry leaders work together with a shared ambition to accelerate transport decarbonisation. At GRIDSERVE, our role is to provide the reliable, super-fast charging infrastructure that gives drivers and fleet operators the confidence to make the transition to electric. We are proud to support Moto’s vision and, alongside Actemium, help deliver the resilient, future-ready charging solutions that will underpin the next generation of passenger and commercial transport.”
Anthony Willis, Sector Manager at Actemium UK, added: “EV charging’s evolution to larger, more powerful hubs capable of serving more vehicle types has significantly increased the complexity of the electrical infrastructure needed to support them. This means that successfully delivering these hubs now demands far more than installation capability alone. At Actemium, we combine deep power expertise, multi-disciplinary engineering and trusted implementation to help our clients build resilient, future-ready infrastructure at scale.”
Michael Blake, Executive Director at Last Mile, said: “Marking our one millionth utility connection, this project represents a significant milestone for Last Mile. Our proactive engagement with all stakeholders throughout this complex project ensured that the energisation and adoption went smoothly. The result is transformative, future ready infrastructure at this key motorway location. We’re delighted to continue our strong partnership with Moto, building on the significant portfolio of work we are now delivering together and supporting their long-term ambitions.”
While Moto’s latest charging hub marks significant progress, the company says nationwide zero-emission freight will require coordinated investment beyond motorway service operators. It is calling for a national strategy to expand charging infrastructure across key freight corridors, strengthen local electricity grid capacity and address operational challenges such as longer dwell times for commercial vehicles.
Moto is also focused on removing operational barriers through a seamless payment and roaming system that integrates with existing commercial fleet operations, making it easier for fleet managers to adopt electric vehicles.
Alongside supporting electric freight, the Tamworth super hub has been designed to improve the charging experience for everyday EV drivers, offering reliable ultra-rapid charging that helps reduce range anxiety and makes long-distance electric travel more convenient.