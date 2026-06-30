GXO Logistics extends Co-op transport contract

GXO Logistics has secured a five-year extension to its transport contract with Co-op, strengthening a long-standing supply chain partnership that now enters its second decade.
The renewed agreement covers GXO’s transport operations at Avonmouth, Andover and Lea Green, supporting deliveries to more than 1,000 Co-op stores across the UK. The contract reinforces GXO’s position as a key logistics partner for one of the UK’s largest convenience retailers while ensuring continued investment in transport efficiency, resilience and customer service.
Chris Hyde, Managing Director Food and Beverage at GXO UK & Ireland, said: “This renewal reflects the brilliant service and operational leadership that our teams deliver every day for one of our longest-standing partners.
“Our scale and depth of expertise across the UK&I means that we can bring continuous improvements to Co-op’s supply chain. We’re proud of what we’ve built together, and of the positive impact our colleagues continue to make in the communities around the network.”
Under the extended agreement, GXO will continue to work closely with Co-op to improve efficiency, strengthen service levels and enhance resilience across its transport network. The logistics provider will also apply best practice and innovative solutions developed through its extensive experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.
The partnership extends beyond logistics operations, with a strong focus on supporting local communities. Over the past year, GXO colleagues working across the Co-op transport network have contributed more than 1,500 hours of volunteering and community engagement. Employees have also raised thousands of pounds for charities, including Barnardo’s and the British Heart Foundation, through fundraising initiatives organised across the network.
GXO also works closely with three Co-op academies, providing mentoring, employability workshops and site visits to help develop future talent. The company continues to reinvest through the apprenticeship levy, supporting skills development, training and wider community initiatives linked to Co-op’s education programmes.
Stuart Rendall, Co-op’s Head of Logistics Operations, said: “Extending and deepening our partnership with GXO is an exciting development, ensuring we can continue our shared history of collaboration and innovation into the future. As a convenience retailer, we are focused on running a world class resilient supply and logistics operation to provide our customers with the products they want to buy from our 2,300 stores across the UK. We have successfully worked with GXO over many years to this end, and we are looking forward to the next chapter in our partnership.”
The contract extension highlights the success of the long-term relationship between GXO and Co-op, combining operational excellence, supply chain innovation and a shared commitment to delivering lasting value for customers, colleagues and local communities.