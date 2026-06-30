Webfleet expands OEM.connect with Volkswagen Group

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution, has partnered with Volkswagen Group Info Services AG to expand its OEM.connect programme, enabling fleet operators to connect factory-equipped vehicles from six Volkswagen Group brands without the need for aftermarket telematics hardware.
The partnership allows eligible vehicles from Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Škoda, SEAT, CUPRA and Audi to connect directly to the Webfleet platform using their factory-fitted connectivity. Vehicles are activated simply by entering the vehicle identification number (VIN), giving fleet operators access to connected services within minutes.
The streamlined onboarding process provides secure access to valuable vehicle data, helping businesses improve operational efficiency, reduce running costs and support safer, more sustainable driving practices.
Jan-Maarten de Vries, President Fleet Management Solutions at Bridgestone, said: “We always aim to make connecting vehicles to Webfleet as quick and easy as possible. Adding six Volkswagen Group brands to OEM.connect serves that goal perfectly. Fleet operators get immediate access to valuable data that helps them optimise their operations.
“This collaboration represents an important step in expanding our OEM.connect ecosystem, enabling fleets to adopt connected services faster and with less complexity.”
The integration also supports mixed fleets, allowing businesses operating vehicles from multiple manufacturers to manage their entire fleet through a single interface. Vehicle data can be accessed via the Webfleet platform or the Webfleet mobile app, giving fleet managers greater visibility across all connected assets.
Lasse Schmidt van Hülst, Lead Sales & Key Account Management at Volkswagen Group Info Services AG, added: “Combining our vehicle data with Webfleet’s advanced fleet solutions supports the continued development of connected fleet services across Europe. By making vehicle data available through trusted partners, we are helping fleet operators improve performance, while ensuring secure and compliant data use.”
Fleet operators using Volkswagen Group vehicles through OEM.connect can access a wide range of Webfleet features. These include monitoring fuel levels to control operating costs, tracking electric vehicle battery status to maximise uptime, improving fleet performance with enhanced reporting and analytics, and reducing vehicle downtime through proactive maintenance and vehicle health notifications.
OEM.connect is designed to simplify connected fleet management by removing the need for additional hardware installations, enabling businesses to deploy telematics services more quickly while making the most of built-in vehicle connectivity.
The expanded integration is now available to all Webfleet customers across Europe, providing fleet operators with an easier way to connect Volkswagen Group vehicles and gain actionable insights to improve efficiency, productivity and sustainability.