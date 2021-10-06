Tracker launches CalAmp iOn at Fleet & Mobility Live

Telematics and stolen vehicle recovery company Tracker has launched a new fleet and asset management product called CalAmp iOn.
The company will initially target SME companies in the commercial vehicle sector with the new offering, which was unveiled at Fleet & Mobility Live, currently being held at the NEC in Birmingham.
The platform is already used in the US where it was devised by Tracker’s parent company CalAmp and the company says it will allow fleets to track driver behaviour and vehicle usage but also manage portable assets.
The intuitive user interface (UI) provides a complete and fully integrated view of vehicles, drivers and any other assets such as trailers and containers.
Tracker managing director Mark Rose said: “The launch of CalAmp iOn here in the UK sees Tracker confirming its commitment to the fleet telematics marketplace, delivering tried and tested solutions that have been successfully embraced by commercial and service fleet customers of our parent company in the US.
“CalAmp spoke to dozens of world-class fleet and logistics teams and conducted thorough market analysis to determine how fleet managers need to optimise their assets, and one pain-point emerged: it takes too many clicks, and it is too hard to find the data needed to make real-time decisions that improve the bottom line.
“This is a very exciting time for Tracker, with the coming months set to see the roll out of further innovation from the range of iOn applications.”
These will include, Bluetooth tags that can be fitted to an asset so it can be located if left behind.
“They attach to certain assets that you might have in your vehicle.” he said. “For some customers, for example those in the plant space or in agriculture, this will be very valuable. But also for those in the SME space who have vans running around packed with super valuable kit. If it goes missing, then having that trail to pick it up makes a big difference.”
Other developments that will shortly be available in the UK will include iOn Vision which will help fleet managers improve fleet safety and provide insights into driver performance and capabilities.