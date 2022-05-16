Headline News

General News

smart motorways

IAM RoadSmart welcomes progress on smart motorways

Monday, May 16, 2022 - 06:00
No Comments
360 Views
General News, News, Newsletter, Road Safety, Smart Motorways, Top News

In a statement from Neil Greig, Director of Policy and Research, IAM RoadSmart “One death on a smart motorway is one too many, so we welcome today’s update from National Highways on the Smart Motorway Stocktake and Action Plan, outlining their progress on delivering safer smart motorways.

“We are now seeing the delivery of safety technology that was promised when the motorway designs were first proposed. Later this year, every existing smart motorway will have stopped vehicle technology (SVD) fitted to alert drivers of incidents ahead. Combined with a 50% increase in emergency refuges by the end of 2025, increased signage and upgraded enforcement cameras, smart motorways can now be seen as a much safer way to travel.

“For these systems to keep drivers moving safely, the measures must be reliable. IAM RoadSmart supported a 5-year moratorium on new smart motorway building to allow a full safety picture to be evaluated and real-world lessons to be learned. National Highways must now use this time to drive down casualty rates even further and improve the maintenance and performance of its often-ageing safety related infrastructure.

“Statistics may show that smart motorways have fewer fatal crashes than conventional motorways, but far too many drivers don’t feel safe on them. It is vital that National Highways build on this report to keep the public informed and continue to raise awareness of how to drive safely on smart motorways, so drivers feel confident to use these major national routes rather than avoiding them and travel on riskier A-roads.”

Commenting on the latest update on Smart motorways by National Highways, Edmund King, AA president, said: “While it is good to see progress in implementing further safety measures on smart motorways, our view all along has been that these motorways should never have been rolled out without these measures in place to start with, which is why we pleased that many of the actions the AA called for are now being implemented.

“The latest data backs up why we called continuously for more ERAs and better radar systems. The five-year average shows that when a vehicle is stopped in a live lane of any form of smart motorway, it is worse across all safety metrics when compared to a motorway with a permanent hard shoulder. We have seen progress with 100-mile roll out of Stopped Vehicle Detection but a recent serious incident on the M3, where a bridge seems to have prevented the radar working, reminds us that it is not infallible.

“Last month, more than eight out of 10 drivers (82%) told us they would find breaking down on a smart motorway a stressful experience compared to just 57% who would be stressed breaking down on a motorway with a permanent hard shoulder. This clearly shows that most drivers are still not convinced that removing the hard shoulder is a smart move. We will continue monitoring and pressing for improvements.”

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “While good progress is being made in upgrading existing smart motorways by installing stopped vehicle detection technology and more refuge area signage, the key question is whether these changes are enough to reassure drivers, many of whom firmly believe that removing the hard shoulder compromises safety. While the Government is keen to point out that all-lane-running smart motorways tend to have a better overall safety record than conventional motorways, the safety comparisons with other types of smart motorways are less impressive.”

Tags
,

Related Article

ULEMCo Fire Engine

ULEMCo to develop zero-emission fire engine

May 16, 2022No Comments

Hydrogen fuel conversion specialist ULEMCo has completed a study to understand the viability of producing a zero-emission fire engine. The company concluded that a hydrogen fuel cell,

HATS Group

The HATS Group selects DAVI...

Specialist transport provider, The HATS Group, which provides over

May 16, 2022

Mercedes-Benz Trucks demons...

Mercedes-Benz Trucks underlined its technological supremacy at last week’s

May 16, 2022
Fork lift drivers

Palletways launches sophist...

Palletways Group has launched a world-first for the global

May 16, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney, Vice President Europe,

    May 12, 20225,862 Views
    Digital crime by an anonymous hacker

    Cyber security warning for fle...

    According to government data, the

    May 12, 20225,262 Views

    Costas Xyloyiannis

    Costas Xyloyiannis is co-founder and

    May 10, 20224,974 Views
    Car Share

    Young people don’t want to o...

    Most OEMs are working overtime

    May 12, 20224,902 Views

    Bridgestone adds evidence to g...

    Bridgestone is adding more weight

    May 09, 20224,458 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021242,676 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202167,200 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202141,472 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202233,108 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202128,740 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing