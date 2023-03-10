Westbrook Commercials Ltd converts to 65-tonne Renault Trucks T520 High

Wiltshire-based Westbrook Commercials Ltd has added a new 65 tonne Renault Trucks T520 High 6×2 tag to its low loader fleet with a further T520 High 6×2 midlift due to go on the road in April. Service from the dealer, Sparks Commercial Services and their salesman, together with word-of-mouth recommendations for Renault Trucks were highlighted as significant factors in the selection of the new vehicles.
Westbook Commercials runs a fleet of 8 low loaders all plated between 60-80 tonnes with the new 65 tonne T520 High bought in to move new excavators across the whole of the UK for SANY, one of the world’s largest construction machinery manufacturers.
David Johnson, Director at Westbrook Commercials Ltd explains why word-of-mouth recommendations were key in selecting Renault Trucks and Sparks Commercial Services. “We had some Magnums back in 2012 so we were familiar with the brand and we were hearing good reports from other local operators about the service at Sparks Commercials who are conveniently located just up the M4 from us in Swindon. We’re also hearing good things about the vehicles; we know people that have bought Renault trucks recently and they are very happy with the performance.”
David continues: “The deal on the table and the overall customer service we received from the salesman, Roger Millett, was second-to-none. Roger took the time to listen to our requirements, was meticulous and changed things to ensure it was right for us. He has been brilliant; a proper salesman!”
The new T520 High is fitted with the Optidriver AT 2612F gearbox reinforced for heavy duty use (XTREM) with automatic clutch and for added safety OPTIBRAKE+ with Voith Gearbox hydraulic retarder. The striking truck has also been specified with Alcoa Dura-Bright aluminium wheels, roof-mounted twin air horns and roof and side deflectors.
As the driver is away 4-5 nights a week, the truck’s high sleeper cab is a spacious living environment, and is packed with optional comfort extras including heated luxury driver’s seat, microwave, television, air conditioning, multimedia touchscreen, air suspension, one-touch electric windows and leather steering wheel.
“Our trucks need to be reliable and capable of delivering our customer’s machines on time so, in turn, they can get to work on their customer’s tough construction projects. We are pleased with the new vehicle and delighted we made the switch to Renault Trucks,” concludes David.