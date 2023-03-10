Teletrac Navman to address the future of EV technology

Global market leader in telematics technology, Teletrac Navman, will attend this year’s Commercial Vehicle Show to discuss the upcoming migration from ICE to EVs and showcase technology that facilitates fleet operators in the transition.
Operational complexities are a major obstacle for fleets making the move to EV but by accessing technological support in general telematics, routing, charging status, and payment for example, operators can simplify their switch-over.
Teletrac Navman’s EV Readiness Tool will be demonstrated on stand 5E91 for visitors to explore and has already helped countless commercial fleets in the move from ICE to EV.
Using smart algorithms, the AI tool assesses trip data across any fleet to determine which vehicles are suitable to switch. It also provides fleet operators with a structured and cost-effective conversion plan with additional insight into total cost of ownership, tax breaks, fuel savings, optimum locations for chargers, and environmental impact.
Barney Goffer, UK Product Manager at Teletrac Navman UK, says: “For most fleets, the transition from ICE to EV will happen over multiple years and operators have told us they need help in overcoming the challenges presented by switching. We are very excited to announce that we will be rolling out some brand new products in the coming months that will address these issues and give fleet operators even greater guidance.”
Visitors to Teletrac Navman’s stand can hear about the future of EV technology that the company believes will revolutionise operations for mixed energy fleets and impact EV transition.
Goffer continues: “Managing rising fuel costs is the biggest challenge facing fleet operators today, according to 39% of respondents in our latest research study. Couple this with the growing global response to reduce all forms of carbon emissions and it’s clear that the transition to EV is gaining momentum globally.
“Those with the available capex are investing heavily and getting good insight into how to effectively incorporate EVs into their operations, but there’s equally a lot of fleets who need a bit of a helping hand on where to start. The CV Show is a great opportunity for us to provide guidance about how technology can do some of the thinking for you, getting you from data to decisions must faster.”
To learn more about Teletrac Navman, visit them on stand 5E91 at the CV Show, 18th – 20th April – the UK’s biggest display of vehicles, equipment, and technology for the road haulage industry. You can also visit the website, at: www.teletracnavman.co.uk.